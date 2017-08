In photos: Toronto Caribbean Carnival 2017 grand parade

× Expand Samuel Engelking

Thousands of revellers descended onto Lakeshore Boulevard to take in the Toronto Caribbean Carnival's grand parade on August 5. Now in its 50th year, the parade wrapped up a month-long celebration that included parties, musical and dance performances, arts and culture showcases, food events and more. Here's a look at many of the performers decked out in colourful costumes.

