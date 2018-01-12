Despite pushback from business owners, King Street Transit Pilot boosts streetcar ridership

× Expand BillyCabic, via Flickr King Street pilot project The one-year King streetcar pilot project originally launched in mid November.

The busiest surface route in the TTC just got an even bigger boost in ridership.

New TTC data shows that the King Street Transit Pilot project has contributed to a 25 per cent increase in ridership on the 504 King streetcar during morning rush hour. The TTC observed about 500 more passengers from 7 to 10 am in November 2017 compared to in September, before the project was launched.

The data also shows that commute times are decreasing. During the afternoon rush hour (from 4 to 7 pm), which is when the streetcar is slowest, travel times have improved by around four minutes in both directions. Specifically, eastbound travel times have decreased from 25 minutes to 21.3 and westbound has decreased from 24 to 19.7 minutes.

Since the one-year pilot project launched two months ago, which removed on-street parking from Bathurst to Jarvis and forces cars to turn right at most major intersections, the TTC reports that there’s also been a 33 per cent improvement in the reliability of streetcar travel times, meaning that streetcars are more evenly spaced out. Prior to the pilot, the time between streetcars was over 10 minutes whereas in December, this gap was reduced to 6.7 minutes.

The pilot project has been such a hit that in his monthly report, the TTC's interim CEO Rick Leary said the agency is "a bit a victim of our success...some customers are unable to board their first or even second streetcar." Leary noted that next month, the TTC will replace the 505 Dundas and 506 Carlton streetcars with busses until at least 2019, and will use those streetcars on other routes with capacity issues, like King.

While the project is good news for commuters, at least most of the time, some local restaurants owners contend the lack of parking and car traffic is hurting their bottom line.

Today, the city announced that to address these concerns, they’re introducing two hours of free parking in the pilot area and adding 90 parking spaces to side streets around King, which would replace 50 per cent of the spaces that were removed. There are already approximately 8,000 parking spaces available in the pilot.

Earlier this week, the city also announced a competition to design public spaces on King between Bathurst and Jarvis. These new “destination parklets” will be installed by mid-April. In the meantime, the city is bringing in warming centres, ice sculptures and fire performers.

Today on Metro Morning though, former chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat challenged those business owners complaining to think about it in another light: “You have 25 per cent more people coming to your corridor. Grasp this opportunity. Don’t undo the good that we’ve done in responding to a tremendous amount of latent demand to be able to access transit.”

samanthae@nowtoronto.com | SamEdwardsTO