Police board chair lying in the weeds on request for pot charges moratorium

If the Toronto Police Services Board wants to show how much it dislikes debate about policing policy, it could not have chosen a better issue than the enforcement of current marijuana laws.

Federal legislation legalizing recreational use of marijuana is expected to be approved and in effect within about a year. But Toronto police continue to lay thousands of marijuana charges a year, according to the latest available statistics, most for simple possession of small amounts.

The Toronto Police Accountability Coalition (TPAC) sent a letter to the board May 8 asking chair Andy Pringle to request of the chief what his officers are doing, if anything, to exercise discretion on marijuana laws. The letter also asks the board and chief to report on other methods that are helping to ensure that those who would not be offending once legislation is in force will not be charged in the interim.

Professor Alan Young and representatives of NORML Canada, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, agreed to join TPAC to speak in support at the board’s next regularly scheduled monthly meeting on May 23.

But Pringle has refused TPAC’s request to make a deputation, suggesting in a May 10 letter to the group that this is a matter of police operations outside of board control, "namely, the discretion of peace officers in the conduct of criminal investigations," so the board won’t be able to debate it.

Many, including the Criminal Lawyers’ Association, have argued that it makes no sense to charge people with marijuana offences that will no longer be illegal within a year. Further, such charges take up precious court time when courts are stretched to the limit.

Police often wisely exercise their discretion not to press charges in other matters. For example, you rarely get a speeding ticket for driving on a highway at 120 kilometres per hour when the maximum is 100 km/h.

So why not pot? A simple remedy would be for the police to exercise their discretion, particularly on the possession of less than 30 grams, which will be legal once legislation is in place.

news@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto