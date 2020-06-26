15 outdoor pools are reopening today in Toronto

× Expand Chris Brooker / Flickr CC 2.0 Toronto's outdoor pools will be officially be reopening today and tomorrow.

Fifteen Toronto outdoor pools are now back open to the public, with the rest set to follow on Saturday, city staff have announced.

Pools – along with water amenities like splash pads and wading pools – are part of Stage 2 of Ontario's reopening plan, which Toronto officially reached on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the city asked water facilities to start preparing for reopening so that the facilities could be used as soon as possible once the province gave the green light.

The pools that are now open are:

Outdoor pools will be open 11 am to 8 pm daily, with 11 am to noon reserved for lane swimming and the remainder for leisure swimming.

Splash pads began opening earlier this week, with all city splash pads set to be officially open by tomorrow. Meanwhile, wading pools will July 1, with other locations opening over an 11-day period.

New distancing measures will be in effect: Visitors will be asked to sign in with their first name and an email or phone number to facilitate the public health department's contact tracing efforts.

For up-to-date info, visit the City of Toronto website.

@nataliamanzocco