In photos: the faces of Toronto's Trans March 2018

Participants in the Trans March drew attention to systemic bias in the police force and the cases of missing and murdered trans people.

Once again, Pride has lucked out weather-wise but ominous dark clouds didn't stop trans, non-binary folks and their allies from marching on Friday night. Toronto's annual Trans March is one of the largest in the world, attracting hundreds of people who rallied at Church and Hayden before making their way up the street, across Bloor, down Yonge and across Carlton to Allan Gardens.

Whereas the Pride Parade is full of political photo-ops and corporate sponsorship floats, the Trans March is more community-focused. The mood was celebratory, but also serious as speakers drew attention to bias in the Toronto police force and systemic failure when it comes to investigating cases involving missing transgender and non-binary people.

Specifically, Trans March speakers spotlighted the case of Alloura Wells, a 27-year-old trans woman who went missing last summer and was found dead several months later. As a result of community pressure springing from the Wells case and others – namely the case of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur – the Toronto Police Services Board has tasked a community-led working group to review police handling of missing persons cases.

Marchers waved the blue, white and pink trans flag and rainbow flags, as well as placards and carried banners protesting the corporatization of Pride and Pride Toronto's involvement in the Trans March.

Check out photos from this year's rally and march below.

Community activist and Trans March Grand Marshal Yasmeen Persad addressed the marchers at a rally at Church and Hayden.

samuele@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto