Pride 2018: United We're Safe march adds reflective tone to rainy Parade

× Expand Samuel Engelking Pride Toronto staffers lead the Until We're Safe march at the tail-end of the Pride Parade.

The grey skies over this year’s Pride Parade seemed to reflect political tensions between police and the LGBTQ+ community as the parade began at Church and Bloor at 2 pm.

It was on the Monday after Pride weekend last year that Andrew Kinsman was reported missing. A year later, Bruce McArthur stands charged with his murder and the murders of seven others in the Village. Many of them were South Asian and Middle Eastern, one was homeless and a sex worker.

The first acknowledgement at this year’s parade of various community members who have died came during a moment of silence along the route, but it was more like an awkward pause than a remembrance. Music stopped blaring from floats for a few seconds as onlookers in the thousands-strong crowd appeared either oblivious or confused.

It wasn’t until after 5 pm, when Pride Toronto’s planned Until We’re Safe march – also known as the Black March – ushered in a quieter, more reflective atmosphere to commemorate the loss of queer and trans life and display solidarity with anyone in the LGBTQ+ community who feels unsafe.

Police opened barriers lining the parade route and allowed members of the public to join the march.

At the front, participants held black banners and wore black shirts with the names of McArthur’s alleged victims, as well as Tess Richey and trans women Alloura Wells and Sumaya Dalmar. Some cried and some cheered in a mixture of anguish and joy. As the main parade continued noisily ahead with its loud, upbeat music, the Until We’re Safe march moved slowly and silently but for a quiet hum of whispers.

The silent marchers at the back of the parade bookended grand marshal Haran Vijayanathan, executive director of the Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention (ASAAP), part of a working group struck last week to look into Toronto police’s handling of missing persons cases. Born in Sri Lanka and raised in Winnipeg, Vijayanathan led the parade in traditional clothing followed by members of ASAAP and South Asian drag queen Humza Mian.

Who was there, who wasn’t there

Although there were no uniformed police marching this year – Pride Toronto’s membership overwhelmingly voted in January 2017 to remove police floats and booths, and Toronto Police withdrew their application to march in uniform this year – members of Canada’s Armed Forces were present along the route in full camouflage alongside two military vehicles. A recruitment tent was also set up on the festival grounds.

It was as reminder that the military, like the police, have a long history of persecuting LGBTQ+ people in this country.

In 2017, Ottawa apologized to thousands of people who worked in the military, RCMP and public service who were fired or faced criminal charges due to a ban that stopped LGBTQ+ people from serving openly in the military. The ban existed for more than 40 years, a period known as the “gay purge.” The federal government allocated $85 million as compensation as part of an apology last year. (After the ban was lifted, a study showed that sexual harassment of women dropped 46 per cent, a large contributing factor being that women could report incidents without fear of being labelled a lesbian and therefore risk being fired.)

Another group was notably absent: Black Lives Matter – Toronto did not march in the main parade this year, but did in the more political and radical Trans March and Dyke March on Friday and Saturday, respectively. In fact, the main parade had few political messages, with many of the floats committed to advertisements for big brands, including Scotiabank, TD, Mercedes-Benz, Google, Home Depot, Nordstrom and MAC. If you were looking to connect with Pride’s activist roots, this was not the place to do it.

Ontario premier-designate Doug Ford was a no-show. He has stated publicly that he will not march unless police are allowed to. A small group representing the PCs joined the parade, but they were outnumbered by the Young Communist League whose banner displayed the word “bigot” atop a caricature of incoming premier.

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath marched amidst orange-clad supporters, including newly elected NDP MPPs like Parkdale-High Park’s Bhutila Karpoche. Horwath marched with a black band around her wrist in solidarity with the mourners, while federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May and a large contingent showed their pride with signs about protecting the environment, like “Heat up the bedroom. Not the planet.”

What about those wristbands?

This year’s festival came under intense scrutiny for the implementation of a new wristband policy. In the past, festival-goers could pass through security to drink in licensed areas.

This year, revellers had to purchase $25 or $10 wristbands that allowed them to leave the cordoned-off areas and wander through the festival grounds. However, the terms and conditions of a wristband purchase meant consenting to random bag searches and ID checks by security hired for the event.

The additional security seemed an odd display for a Pride festival committed to de-policing – and a community still hurting over its treatment by police.

Check out photos from the 2018 Toronto Pride Parade by Samuel Engelking below and via NOW's Instagram:

× Expand Samuel Engelking Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne poses for a selfie.

