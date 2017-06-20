Olivia Nuamah on Pride Toronto's honoured Indigenous guests, Canada 150 and police presence at this year's parade

× Expand Samuel Engelking Pride Toronto executive director Olivia Nuamah is trying to unite the LGBTQ+ community, which means this year, there won't be uniformed cops marching in the parade.

Pride Toronto's new executive director Olivia Nuamah opens up on this year’s Indigenous focus, why Pride isn’t going the protest route and what she really thinks of the ban on uniformed cops in the parade.

Both the festival’s grand marshal, Cree artist Kent Monkman, and youth ambassador, Kiley May, are Indigenous. What was behind the decision to invite them as honoured guests?

Our initial plan was to make this festival quite heavily Indigenous in terms of programming. Unfortunately, I had no idea what it took to put on a festival of this size compared to what I know now. Because of time, we weren’t able to go as heavy on that as we would have liked, so we decided to make sure we had an Indigenous presence in our grand marshal, youth ambassador and also in the context of the parade itself.

Kent Monkman’s artwork appeared on NOW’s cover calling Canada 150 a celebration of Indigenous genocide. What is Pride’s official stance on Canada 150?

Obviously, we are proud of who and what Canada is and has become in terms of the values it represents of hope, trust, decency and honesty. By the same token, we also recognize that Indigenous communities do not make up enough of the narrative, folklore or founding principles of what we understand as the nation state of Canada. As an organization, we want to make sure we’re highlighting that. While [Confederation] might have been the birth of Canada, it was the beginning of a lifetime of war for the Indigenous population.

How did you decide on Rainbow Railroad as this year’s honoured group?

We want to highlight the need to support LGBTQ+ communities around the world and make sure we are continuing to support Canada as a place that is welcoming to LGBTQ+ communities. It seemed like a natural fit.

The group is comparatively less controversial than Black Lives Matter – Toronto, last year’s honoured group. How much did what happened last year effect Pride’s decision to choose a group not as politically divisive?

It’s funny you should ask that, because the nominations happen quite organically through our membership and then go to a vote of the board. It’s daunting to send something out to the entire membership and see the list you get back, and then have to contend with how politically charged it might be.

There’s been a lot of discussion on whether Pride should go back to its protest roots or be a family-friendly parade. What’s your opinion?

I would argue that Pride is actually all those things. For those who have something to say, there’s a space to say it at Pride. For those who just come because they want to celebrate the fact that they’re able to live and breathe in their own skin, there’s a space for them at Pride. And for those who want family-friendly activities that are a combination of engaging and educational, there’s a space for them, too.

What is Pride for you?

It’s about being appropriately validated for the direction my life has taken and feeling okay about who I am.

There’s division within the queer community over whether uniformed police should be allowed to attend the parade. What steps have you and Pride taken to unite this community?

I see myself as a community facilitator and the police as part of our community. It will take effort from all of us to create stronger communities and feel safe in those communities. We’re trying to run a festival that feels like it includes everybody no matter what you do or what you think because it’s a celebration of sexual identity.

What’s your reaction to efforts to hold a counter “unity festival” for police and first responders?

I am not dismissive of the fact that on the surface, maybe this community has engaged in constructive dialogue. When people get involved in creating a space where they feel safer or more comfortable being themselves, especially if it involves queer communities, we don’t see that as a threat. We see that only as a part of the multiplicity of our community.

As a queer woman of colour, how does your visibility play into your role as the executive director of Pride?

People see me and hear what I’m willing to say about myself very publicly and they feel just a little more proud. That makes me really happy.

Interview has been edited and condensed.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas