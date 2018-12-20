Politics In Action: this week's trio of the best political events in town

× Expand Cheol Joon Baek Idle No More Round dance supports Indigenous rights December 21.

1. Round dance for indigenous rights

Idle No More Toronto hosts a round dance at Yonge-Dundas Square on Friday (December 21) in support of Indigenous rights and “to remind the Canadian government that Indigenous rights are recognized and affirmed.” The group does not support the government’s Indigenous rights framework to enshrine such rights in the Constitution. They are calling instead for passage of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People. Hand drummers welcome. 1:15-1:45 pm. Free. 1 Dundas East. facebook.com/idlenomoretoronto.

2. Kensington lights up winter solstice

Red Pepper Spectacle Arts lights up the longest night of the year with the 29th annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade on Friday (December 21). There will be lanterns for sale ($15) for those interested in participating in the parade. Meet at Oxford and Augusta at 6:30 pm. Parade departs at 7 pm. Free. redpepperspectacle.com.

3. Celebrate inclusivity on Christmas eve

The Queertet Brass Ensemble and Trinity-St. Paul’s Choir provide the musical inspiration at a Christmas Eve community gathering at Trinity-St.Paul’s Church on Monday (December 24) to celebrate inclusivity. Speakers include NDP MPP Jill Andrew, school board trustee Chris Moise, Reverend Cheri DiNovo and others. 7 pm. Free. 427 Bloor West. trinitystpauls.ca.