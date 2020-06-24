Scarborough councillor Jim Karygiannis ordered to vacate his seat over campaign spending

× Expand Jim Karygiannis

The Ontario Court of Appeal has ruled that Scarborough councillor Jim Karygiannis must forfeit his seat effective immediately.

The court found in a decision released today that the Ward 22 councillor filed improper financial statements for the 2018 election.

According to its decision, Karygiannis spent some five times more on “parties and other expressions of appreciation” than allowed during the 2018 campaign. The court found that Karygiannis spent $32,083.50, some $26,000 above the limit.

Karygiannis was ordered to vacate his seat last November after a court found in an eralier decision that he had exceeded the spending limit, but he won an appeal of that decision. That finding, however, was appealed by a Toronto resident to the Ontario Court of Appeal whose decision now reinstates the original decision.

A spokesperson for the councillor was not immediately available for comment.

A statement released by the city says the clerk will report to Toronto City Council at its next meeting on June 29 on the steps to be taken to fill the vacancy.

