Shaw Festival's Sweeney Todd: how not to cast diversity

Ever since it was called out by playwright Andrew Moodie in 2008 for its poor record on cultural diversity, the Shaw Festival has increasingly taken race and ethnicity seriously in its programming and casting.

This year, for example, the festival includes The Adventures Of The Black Girl In Her Search For God, and Master Harold... And The Boys. Both shows, appearing on the Shaw’s smaller stages, involve actors of colour playing characters of colour in productions dealing specifically with stories about racialization.

But it’s a different story on the festival’s main stage, where Stephen Sondheim’s 1979 Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, a dark and deeply sardonic musical exploring issues of class violence and cannibalism, opened last month.

The casting appears to be colour blind in the sense that nothing in the script of this play calls for an actor of colour in a particular role, and the production features actors of colour in a number of key parts.

That said, numerous Euro-American colonial tropes expressing fear and diminshment of Black bodies are seen throughout.

The two protagonists (Sweeney, the evil barber, and his accomplice, Mrs. Lovett) are played by white actors. While they do abominable things, they have many opportunities to sing and joke about their deeds and schemes. The audience develops an affinity with them and a sense of the deep ironies and contradictions of their actions. Not so for the characters played by Black actors.

When young blond heroine Johanna is raped by an anonymous perpetrator in a scene early in the show, almost all of the approximately 20 company members onstage are white. It’s the Black actor among them who is cast as the rapist.

Then there is Judge Turpin, who is the captor of young Johanna, who is also played by a Black man. He's cast as a jealous, sexually possessive latter-day Othello. The audience sympathizes with the much nastier white characters scheming his demise when his throat is ultimately slit. In that moment, the production shows us the stereotype of the desirous Black male.

In a remarkable feat of contemporary minstrelsy, the duped “slow” assistant to the white lead character, Tobias Ragg, who is regularly referred to as “boy” in the script, is also played by a Black actor.

He plays “stupid” throughout and, of course, idiot and racial degenerate that he is, commits the final act of murder, which is unleavened by the irony and comedy of the previous murders.

Art always necessarily intersects with politics. Artists need to be aware of how our seemingly innocent choices around diversity, end up perpetuating long-standing historical and racializing stereotypes. Good intentions don’t cut it.

In the era of Sammy Yatim, Ferguson and #BlackLivesMatter, Canada’s premier cultural institutions need to be sure they end up meaning what they want to mean when they create work to share with thousands of spectators.

David Fancy is associate professor in the department of dramatic arts at Brock University.

