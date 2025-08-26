‘She can’t walk,’ Mississauga man urging e-scooter drivers to stop riding on sidewalks after dog struck

A Mississauga man is urging e-scooter riders to stay off sidewalks after his dog was hit and severely injured.

A resident, who wished to be identified as Matt, tells Now Toronto the incident took place on Monday while he and his one-year-old Italian grey hound mix Leia, were out for a walk in J.C. Saddington Park, in the city’s Port Credit area.

He says he briefly stopped on the sidewalk to speak with his friend who’s a dog walker and also happened to be walking a dog at the time.

Matt says he was standing on the far left side of the sidewalk during the brief talk, while Leia was on his left, but at one point she crossed over in front of him, that’s when the shocking incident quickly took place.

“She got plowed over by somebody on one of those e-scooters, [she] yelped like crazy, I was just kind of blindsided as well,” he said.

Matt says the girl riding the e-scooter looked between the ages of 12 and 14 years old, and appeared to be alone, before an older man, who he believes was her father, approached the scene on an e-scooter as well.

Matt said the man then approached him and said the young girl was very apologetic.

“I picked up the dog, and I noticed that she’s like whimpering and she’s shaking, and her two front legs were pretty badly mangled. They were bleeding, they’re bleeding all over my arms,” he said.

Matt says he told both riders to stay off the sidewalks before quickly rushing Leia to the emergency vet at the Credit Landing Aniaml Hospital where she received x-rays and several stitches.

“$2,500 later, and she’s on antibiotics, she’s on pain medication. She can’t walk on the pavement for however long,” he said.

Matt says the emergency situation prevented him from getting their information.

In the City of Mississauga, e-scooters are not permitted on sidewalks, and are only allowed on roads, riders must also be at least 16 years old.

Despite the bylaws, Matt says he’s already had several close instances with e-scooters on sidewalks before this incident, and is urging riders to follow rules and stay off sidewalks.

“My dog was OK, but my dog walker was walking a chihuahua, and if the chihuahua got plowed over, it was not going to be the same result,” he said.

The City of Mississauga tells Now Toronto in a statement that it has received a total of nine reports of e-scooters on sidewalks this year, and say that it is working to address the issues through ongoing communication and education strategies.

The city says this includes the launch of an e-scooter etiquette campaign in June with a focus to remind riders not to ride on sidewalks.

Matt says he has since reached out to his local councillor’s office, Stephen Dasco, to inform him of the situation.

“They said that they would investigate,” he said. “I don’t know what the outcome of this is, my main concern is just not having this happen again.”

Matt isn’t the only person reminding riders to be cautious and follow rules., oOn Monday, the Toronto Police Service launched a three- week safety enforcement campaign targeting micromobility devices such as e-scooters.

The campaign and enforcement blitz is meant to educate the public on safety issues such as illegal sidewalk riding.

Meanwhile, the City of Toronto has also launched an e-scooter safety campaign, using catchy rhymes to spread awareness.