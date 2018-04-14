Toronto's best 420 events of 2018

× Expand R. Jeanette Martin A man waves a Canadian cannabis flag in front of the crowd during the 420 rally at Yonge-Dundas Square.

For the last 420 before legalization (fingers crossed), get high with fellow pot activists and enthusiasts at these green events happening in Toronto.

420 at Nathan Phillips Square

The 12th annual bash moves from Yonge-Dundas Square to Nathan Phillips Square. Although the event was denied a permit, organizer Chris Goodwin (Cannabis Culture and Pot TV), insists the festivities will go on as planned from noon to 7 pm with speakers, music and food trucks to satiate any munchies. See Facebook for more details.

420 Comedy Festival

This year’s 420 Comedy Festival, which runs from April 10 to 22 at BYOP (bring your own pot) venue The Underground Café and Social Club, boasts over 100 performers ranging from stand-up comedians and sketch troupes to burlesque performers. On 420 proper, check out former NOW Reader’s Choice best female stand-up comic Sandra Battaglini and Laugh Sabbath’s Sara Hennessey. For round two on April 21, Emily Bilton hosts Queer Folks and Ladies Tokes featuring the improve duo, Coko and Daphney. See listing for more details.

Hotbox 420 Block Party

Toronto’s unofficial weed HQ Hotbox Lounge + Shop in Kensington Market hosts its 18th annual all-day 420 party, complete cannabis-infused “potails”, shatter shots and joint-rolling competition. Entry is free but BYOP. See Facebook for more details.

Yongsterdam 420 Jam

While it’s tempting to spend 420 getting stoned at home and re-watching Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle, why not go out and see some comedy IRL. Yongesterdam Lounge once is throwing a 420 comedy night, this year featuring Zoe Brownstone, Dave Martin, Rebecca Reeds and headliner Ali Hassan. Before the comedy show, get the good vibes flowing with a hosts reiki healing session, which are available at the venue for $5. See listing for more details.

High5 Pop Up King Series

Two days before 420 proper on April 18, High5 presents a pop up with over 25 craft cannabis vendors, including Alair, Fritz's Cannabis Company and Dragon Elixir, a CBD cocktail bar and a comedy show. The exact location of the event will be released 24 hours prior, but you can buy tickets in advance. See listing for more details.

samanthae@nowtoronto.com | SamEdwardsTO