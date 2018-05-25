The best Bike Month events for 2018

× Expand Bike Month

For fairweather cyclists, biking season unofficially starts in May – when there’s no risk of flash ice storms or cold weather warnings. Fittingly, May 28 marks the start of Bike Month, featuring dozens of pedal-powered events aimed at promoting cycling culture. Here are five to take part in.

Bike to Work Day

Kick off the first day of Bike Month on the right foot by cruising to work en masse with other two-wheeled commuters for the 29th annual Bike to Work Day. Find the starting point closest to your house – there are 10 across the city – and then cycle with your group to Yonge and Charles for 7:30 am, where the various groups will converge and ride together to Nathan Phillips Square (100 Queen West) for a pancake breakfast. You’ll head to work feeling high off sweet carbs and the thrill of taking over the streets.May 28, 7:30 am. Free. bikemonth.ca

Ride for a good cause

What better way to reclaim the Gardiner and DVP from memories of being stuck in rush hour traffic than biking on it for a good cause? On June 3, cyclists, runners and walkers take over for the annual Heart & Stroke Ride for Heart. Cyclists can choose between 75, 50 and 25 kilometre routes, all of which start and finish at Exhibition Place. From 6 am. $60-$160. Pre-register at rideforheart.ca

Pump up bike culture

Learn about the history of cycling in the city and explore the future at Bike City: How Industry, Advocacy And Infrastructure Shaped Toronto’s Cycling Culture, a new exhibition at city-run art space Market Gallery. Opening June 30 and running until November, the showcase of a century of cycling features over a dozen vintage bicycles, archival photos and artifacts. Market Gallery, 2nd floor, St. Lawrence Market, 95 Front East. $5-$8. toronto.ca/marketgallery

Learn basic bike maintenance

Learning the mechanical ins and outs of your new ride can be intimidating. Cycle Toronto hosts free workshops in which you’ll learn how to conduct safety checks, pump tires, tighten brakes, lube your chain and other basic skills to help your steed ride smoothly all summer long. June 6, 6:30 pm. Free. Barbara Frum Library, 20 Covington. Pre-register at 416-395-5440 and visit cycleto.ca for more workshop dates and locations.

Organize your own ride

If you’ve ever wanted to organize a group ride but didn’t know where to begin, you can learn from the people behind FWOD (aka Friends Without Drama), a weekly social bike ride for trans, women and non-binary cyclists. On June 17, they’ll be holding a ride-planning clinic at Urbane Cyclist to be followed by a ride to Trillium Park at Ontario Place. 5:15 pm. Free. 280 College. bikemonth.ca

samanthae@nowtoronto.com | @SamEdwardsTO