The League of Lady Wrestlers bows out – for now

The League of Lady Wrestlers, a community of feminist wrestlers and artists formed to celebrate feminine identities and subvert traditional gender stereotypes, is shutting down its Toronto chapter after Wrestling Wresidency, its forthcoming event at the Gladstone Art Hut.

“The league started in the Yukon, in a small town called Dawson," says former league wrestler and current league documentarian Amy Siegel (a.k.a. MuMu Dairy Air). "It was absolutely bonkers. It was a bunch of ladies in the back of an old house on the outskirts of Dawson City with a homemade ring and homemade costumes just brawling,”

From there it spread through word-of-mouth within the Yukon arts community, cultivating a substantial following. After being voted "favourite art happening" in the Yukon in 2013, the creator, Aubyn O'Grady, moved to Toronto and set up a league chapter there.

“The wrestling was a really beautiful thing to share in. It’s so wonderful to inhabit a character and feel that wrestler becoming a part of you," says Siegel. "That paired with the really intense physical skill and fearlessness you need to get on stage made it so unique.”

The league isn’t just for wrestlers: in its final week of operation, the league is offering a space for poets, musicians, visual artists, burlesque dancers and drag performers to come together and share in each other’s talents.

There’s even room for formal intellectual discussion. Emma McKenna, a feminist academic, is set to hold a talk centred around the Canadian pornography industry.

Siegel says that the league’s final event aims to invite people ideologically aligned with it to disseminate knowledge. She says: “It’s about people sharing space and learning from one another.”

Despite the financial demands of developing an arts collective like this one, not to mention the time and energy required to hand-build, decorate and paint its wrestling rings and the space around them, there’s no charge to attend any of its events – not even a way to donate.

As for why the League of Lady Wrestlers is dissolving, O’Grady says the management team has been “wondering how this project can keep growing in a way that keeps its rough and tumble radical femme spirit alive and how to prevent total organisational burn-out,” for some time.

“The answer we have come to, across the Sister Leagues, is to end this project and make room for newer, dirtier, fancier, floppier, whatever, locally- based wrestling leagues and projects,” she says. “Basically, we never intended to grow this big, so we are de-nationalising the project, and returning to projects that will foster community on a local scale.”

According to the league website, it has always hoped to inspire people to “take on any challenge, in any ring, like a champion,” and it looks to continue to do so, living on through its Yukon and British Columbia sister chapters.

“The league doesn’t have a space, it’s an amorphous entity that goes into different places,” says Siegel. “And there’s lots of other feminist wrestling coming to Toronto, so keep your ears and eyes open.”

