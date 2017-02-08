The most mesmerizing faces from the National Day of Action Against Islamophobia: in photos

× Expand Paul Salvatori

There are many faces to the global resistance lining up against Donald Trump and his new world disorder.

Hundreds showed up on Saturday, February 4 in front of the U.S. consulate, for the National Day of Action Against Islamophobia. Some angry. Some fearful. Some joyous. All of them powerful.

While it’s easy to be drawn to the pageantry of demonstrations – the colours, sounds and signs – it’s the sheer honesty expressed by the faces that remind us of our shared humanity, regardless of our differences, and how much we care to make this world a better place.

