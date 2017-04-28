2017 Readers' Choice nominations are open!

Nominations are now open for our 2017 Readers' Choice poll – the ultimate standard for trending tastes in Toronto.

There are six categories ready and waiting for your nominations: Cityscape, Shopping & Services, Food & Drink, Art & Books, Music and Film & Stage. Each category contains subcategories (more than 180 total!) that cover the entire spectrum of life in Toronto.

Nominations are open starting today! Here’s how you can shine some light on your favourite Toronto personalities, groups and businesses.

Step 1 : Visit readerschoice.nowtoronto.com then select a category and subcategory.

: Visit readerschoice.nowtoronto.com then select a category and subcategory. Step 2: Enter your nominee’s name along with your email address and name. (Why do we need this info? Because we want to ensure humans are voting and not robots.)

That’s it! You can do this for every single subcategory if you’d like. You are the expert for this Toronto-wide poll. Tell us who or what must be recognized in our city and be sure to promote your picks on social media with the hashtag #NOWReadersChoice.

Nominations close on June 30, so don't wait! Visit the Readers' Choice website now to get started and have your voice heard.