50 activities along the GO Train you need to try this year

Over 65 million passengers ride GO Transit every year. Fanning out from Union Station to Oshawa, Barrie, Kitchener and Hamilton, the system map is extensive and includes trains and busses that connect an array of communities throughout the Golden Horseshoe region.

But as big as GO Transit is, it’s the unique stops along each line that transform your commute into an opportunity to experience local hotspots outside your neighbourhood. To celebrate GO Transit’s fiftieth anniversary, we rounded up 50 GO station stops that are easily accessed along the GO Train line. Just grab your ticket and start exploring!

Union Station - Toronto

Union Station

1. Union Station All GO Train lines lead to this Beaux Arts-style station in the downtown core. From Toronto's biggest tourism attractions like the Hockey Hall of Fame to hidden gems (hint: check out the whisky list in Library Bar), there's no shortage of sites to visit within a few steps.

Niagara Summer Extension

2. Niagara Falls The summer GO line extension from the Lakeshore East Line brings you right to Niagara Falls for a fresh selfie.

3. St. Catharine's The wheelchair-accessible Participark Trail offers a close-up look of Twelve Mile Creek and the surrounding landscape.

Lakeshore East Line

4. Oshawa Check out the Canadian-made cars on display at the Canadian Automotive Museum, some of which go back 100 years.

5. Whitby Start a pickup game or get next-level training at Iroquois Park Sports Centre, one of the country's biggest municipal sports complex facilities.

6. Ajax The Annandale Golf Club now offers foot golf – which should appeal to the soccer star in you.

7. Pickering Dubbing themselves Canada's largest marketplace, the Pickering Markets hold many delectable and discount treasures – you're sure to find something to take home.

8. Rouge Hill Admission to all federal parks is free this year, and the Rouge River National Park offers tons of wildlife spotting opportunities.

9. Guildwood Guild Park and Gardens is a former artist colony located at the Scarborough Bluffs. It features an outdoor Greek stage and 19th century log cabin.

10. Danforth A hidden gem in the Main and Danforth area, Grinder Coffee offers must-try americanos and sandwiches.

Wikimedia Commons: SimonP Greek stage at Guild Park, Scarborough

Lakeshore West Line

11. Hamilton The Hamilton Art Gallery, one of the best in the Golden Horseshoe, deserves a visit no matter what exhibit is on.

12. Burlington Nickel Brook Brewing Company's craft beers are on point. Get a fresh Naughty Neighbour Pale Ale from the bottle shop.

13. Appleby Watch the Centaurs Rugby online schedule for local amateur games with plenty of excitement.

14. Bronte Steps from the GO station, you can take lessons with a pro at Deerfield Golf Club or just hit a bucket of balls.

15. Clarkson Steps away from Clarkson, Scooter's Roller Palace hosts a massive roller skating rink where you can show off your moves.

16. Port Credit The Mississauga Music Walk of Fame includes Canadian rock talent like Jeff Healey, Ronnie Hawkins and Billy Talent.

17. Long Branch Need to stock up your wardrobe? The Dixie Outlet Mall is nearby and features numerous vendors with major discounts.

18. Mimico Hop off at this GO station to take a Ballet Creole workshop with a certified instructor in the Dunham technique.

19. Exhibition BMO Field is never as lively as when a Toronto FC game is happening. Don't forget your team colours!

Wikimedia Commons: Leafsfan67 Toronto FC game, BMO Field.

Milton Line

20. Milton The nearby Milton Centre for the Arts features a wide array of events, from lectures and concerts to comedy and film screenings.

21. Lisgar Lucy's Sea Cove & Oyster Bar offers some of the best Creole-style seafood you'll find on the Milton Line.

22. Meadowvale The Meadowvale Theatre in Mississauga delivers great entertainment for audiences as well as opportunities for local talent.

23. Streetsville The Streetsville Dam provides one of the better fishing spots you can visit steps away from the GO line.

24. Erindale The nearby Culham Trail takes you through Riverwood Park, which features public gardens and the restored Chappell House.

25. Cooksville A short walk from the station will bring you to Charlie's Caribbean Cuisine and a host of other incredible independent restaurants.

26. Dixie Chase down your friends at Laser Quest's arena, which offers hiding places perfect for launching an ambush.

27. Kipling If you've missed out on trying an Apache Burger in the 40-plus years they've been open, now's the perfect time to change that.

Flickr: Joe deSousa Culham Trail Bridge over the Credit River, Mississauga

Kitchener Line

28. Kitchener Escape rooms are thrilling group activities, and Adventure Rooms in Kitchener has four different challenges you can attempt with friends.

29. Guelph Central Head straight from this station to the Guelph Farmers' Market and seek out the old-fashioned doughnut machine. It's worth it.

30. Acton Take a short walk down Mill Street to get to Roxy Coffee, where you'll have a tough choice to make between picking up a cinnamon bun or a Kawartha Dairy ice cream cone.

31. Georgetown Geek out over comics and hobby arts at The Hooded Goblin. Check the online calendar for weekly programming for fans of Pokémon, Magic or Warhammer 40K.

32. Brampton Godavari – South Indian Grandma's Kitchen offers some of the most inexpensive and unique vegetarian flavours near the Brampton GO stop. Grab a dosa on the go!

33. Weston Weston is a convenient entry-point to traverse the Humber River's tree-lined recreational trail, with quaint bridge crossings across the west end waterway.

34. Bloor The Junction Triangle has recently undergone a massive transformation that has attracted new brew masters like those at Henderson's Brewery as well as the storied publishing company, House of Anansi. Both are a short walk from this GO station.

Flickr: knehcsg Junction Triangle tracks

Barrie Line

35. Allandale/Waterfront Deep below the surface of Lake Simcoe, divers love to visit the J.C. Morrison steam paddlewheeler, located just off Centennial beach.

36. Bradford Haidong Gumdo is Korean sword art, which combines choreography and fitness, so it's a great alternative to Tai Chi. Learn the basics at Delfs' Martial Arts and Health Club.

37. East Gwillimbury The Rogers Reservoir is a favourite spot for birders: spot a blue heron or American coot as you explore the trails.

38. Aurora With master sushi chef Harry Tu at the helm, Sushi Den Teppanyaki is one of the most popular Japanese restaurants in the area. The all-you-can-eat option is amazing (but you better be hungry!).

39. King City If you're a spiritual person, you might want to investigate Marylake Augustinian Monastery, a sprawling 1000-acre site, perfect for prayer and reflection.

40. Maple Long known as the home to an enormous, stellar Group of Seven collection, the McMichael Gallery's excellent contemporary exhibitions are often overlooked (which means few crowds!)

41. York University Go to the Art Gallery of York University for thought-provoking contemporary art; stay for a look at The Bergeron Centre, one of the most mind-blowing pieces of architecture the GTA has seen in some time.

Richmond Hill Line

42. Richmond Hill When it was built in 1935, the David Dunlap Observatory had the second-largest telescope in the world. And guess what? It still does.

43. Old Cummer Craving some northern Chinese dim sum? Fill your belly with dumplings, spicy green beans and noodles at Asian Legend before taking a tour through the nearby tony neighbourhoods of Bayview Woods and Hillcrest Village.

44. Oriole Get a breath of fresh air along the East Don River on the Betty Sutherland Trail in this 13-acre park, named after the conservation-promoting politician.

Flickr: Marko Kudjerski David Dunlap Observatory, Richmond Hill

Stouffville Line

45. Stouffville Nestled in the gorgeous Oak Ridges Moraine is the Testa family's Willow Springs Winery, winner of a long list of awards for its icewine, pinots, chardonnay, shiraz and merlot.

46. Markham Markham is home to some of Ontario's best Chinese food – see more specific suggestions below. But don't miss out on other types of food near the Markham GO stop like Station Pizza Parlour & Spaghetti for Italian, Little Bangkok for Thai and Inspire for Asian fusion.

47. Unionville Markham's Pan Am Centre played host to a ton of cool sporting events through the competition. Now, catch water polo, volleyball, badminton, swimming and more at the glorious new facility.

48. Milliken Aka-Oni Ramen & Izakaya is famous for its foie gras sushi, but if you aren't feeling that adventurous, there is a ton of other delicious options (like caviar, people!).

49. Agincourt Congee Queen is a near and dear favourite in Agincourt, and we can see why. It's worth the trip for this spot's Chinese comfort food.

50. Kennedy Toronto's best hot and sour soup is actually in Scarborough at Chung Moi Chinese Restaurant. Trust us. Or don't, and go see for yourself.

