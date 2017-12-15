The best events in Toronto this weekend: December 15-17

× Expand Laurie Sparham Paul Thomas Anderson

The P.T. Anderson 35mm Picture Show

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, a romantic drama set in the London fashion world of the 1950s, is making a big impact on critics’ year-end lists but Torontonians won’t get to see the film until it opens on January 5. Fortunately, the Royal Cinema has stepped up its holiday programming game with a retrospective of four Anderson films – his 1996 debut Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia and There Will Be Blood – projected in 35mm. The series kicks off Friday (December 15) with Hard Eight, the Reno-set noir about a pro gambler who takes a protege under his wing. The cast includes Philip Baker Hall, John C. Reilly, Gwyneth Paltrow and Samuel L. Jackson. The other movies will screen over three weekends through January 13.

At Royal Cinema, 608 College. December 15. $10-$14, four-film pass $40. theroyal.to.

Peter Pan

Fiona Sauder’s Dora Award-winning adaptation of the J.M. Barrie classic gets a remount at Soulpepper’s Young Centre.

December 14-31. 7 pm. $25-$45. 416-866-8666.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Rian Johnson’s entry in the space opera franchise is strange and unexpected.

Opens December 15. Read Norman Wilner's 4N review here.

Dance Me/Music Of Leonard Cohen

Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal’s dance show inspired by the late troubadour’s music hits Sony Centre for one night.

December 15. 8 pm. $55-$145. sonycentre.ca.

Daniel Caesar

Breakout R&B star kicks off five sold-out shows at Danforth Music Hall.

December 16-20. 7 pm, all ages. Sold out. Read our August 2017 cover feature on Daniel Caesar here.

Christmas In The Valley

Holiday traditions of the 1890s and 1940s and tours of wildflower preserve on at Todmorden Mills.

December 17. 10 am-4 pm. $4-$8. 67 Pottery. 416-396-2819. To January 7.