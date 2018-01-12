The best events in Toronto this weekend: January 12-14

CANADA'S TOP TEN FILM FESTIVAL

The Toronto International Film Festival's annual mini-fest of the year's top Canadian cinematic works kicks off this weekend at TIFF Bell Lightbox. As usual, some of the year's best films were included and some were snubbed (where's Long Time Running?). NOW film critic Norman Wilner's pick for this weekend is Kyle Rideout’s Adventures In Public School (January 12, 8:30 pm; repeating January 13, noon), which he calls "a delight" and "an idiosyncratic goof on the high-school comedy." Daniel Doheny stars as a home-schooled Vancouver genius who attends public school to chase his dream girl (Siobhan Williams). The excellent Judy Greer plays his overprotective mom.

To January 21. TIFF Bell Lightbox. $11.50-$23.75, packages $50-$105. tiff.net. See preview.

Carl Marin and Veronika Pausova

Painter Pausova and sculptor Marin bring together geometric abstraction and surrealist figuration.

To February 3. Franz Kaka Gallery. 6-9 pm. Free. franzkaka.com.

Marker Starling, Bunny

Cult musician who counts Dan Snaith, Owen Pallett and Stereolab's Laetitia Sadier among his fans and sometimes collaborators.

January 13. Tranzac. $15. facebook.com. See preview.

Shade

Hoodo Hersi headlines the one-year anniversary edition of the monthly showcase for comedians who are POC, LGBTQ+ and/or identify as women.

January 13. Royal Cinema. 8 pm. $20. anasimone.com/shade. See feature.

My Funny Valentine

Dave Deveau’s play inspired by a real-life homophobic murder continues.

January 14. Buddies in Bad Times. 2:30 pm. Pwyc-$30. 416-975-8555.