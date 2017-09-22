The best events in Toronto this weekend: September 22-24

× Expand Frank Wood Word On The Street

TORONTO PALESTINE FESTIVAL

Tenth annual fest screens features, documentaries and shorts devoted to the Palestinian diaspora.

Through September 24 at TIFF Bell Lightbox and other venues. $9.50-$14.50. tpff.ca. See feature.

ALI WONG

San Francisco comedian plays four shows, including as a Just For Laughs headliner.

September 22-24. Winter Garden Theatre & Sony Centre. $32.50-$65.50. jfl42.com.

SUNDOWN MUSIC FESTIVAL

Miguel, Joey Bada$$, The Skins, Sean Leon and The Sorority play the Ryerson Student Union concert in the parking lot across from Rebel.

September 22. 20 Polson. 4-11 pm. $25 advance. See listing.

BI ARTS FESTIVAL

Inaugural arts fest and pop-up market devoted to all things bisexual.

September 22-24. Various venues. biartsfestival.com. See feature.

LUCHAFEST 2

Lucha Libre takes over El Gordo and Kensington Market for a one-night street fest that also features music and food.

September 23. 5:30 pm. $20. luchatoronto.com. See listing.

WORD ON THE STREET

The publishing world goes into high gear every fall, and outdoor literary festival Word On The Street is a good place to get a snapshot of the buzziest titles and authors. This year’s speakers include recent Giller Prize long-lister David Chariandy, as well as musician-turned-novelist Ron Sexsmith, restauranteur Jen Agg plus Drew Hayden Taylor, Emma Donoghue, Lee Maracle and more.

As always, NOW contributing editor Susan G. Cole will be in the thick of things, hosting the Great Books Marquee Stage stage from 11:15 am-2:15 pm. And senior culture editor Kevin Ritchie hosts the panel Sex, Drugs And Rock ’N’ Roll: Canadian Pop-Culture at the Canadian Magazines Stage 3:30-4:30 pm.

September 24 at Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay West). Free. 11 am-6pm. thewordonthestreet.ca/toronto

FEIST

Recent NOW cover star plays songs from her Pleasure LP at Massey Hall.

September 24. Doors 7 pm. $35-$75. ticketmaster.ca. See listing.

