Big 3: Honour Oxfam and peace

1. HONOUR OXFAM AND PEACE

All over the planet, women have played a determinative role in promoting peace. In the wake of International Women's Day, Conversations On Women And Peace focuses on the challenges for women in wartime and their role in peace-building. The March 9 funder for Oxfam also features live music and a silent auction. Centre for Social Innovation - Annex, 720 Bathurst). 7 pm. $20, stu $15 (includes dinner). eventbrite.ca.

2. NAOMI KLEIN ON GREEN POLICIES IN THE AGE OF TRUMP

Author and activist Naomi Klein explores lessons to be learned from the success of protests at Standing Rock and the challenges of building green policy in the age of Trump in a Curious Minds conversation at the Hot Docs Cinema Friday (March 3) at 6:30 pm. $39. 506 Bloor West.

hotdocs.ca/curiousminds.

3. BUS TOUR SHINES LIGHT ON MINING INJUSTICE

The Mining Injustice Solidarity Network untangles the web of power and money behind Canada's mining industry on a bus tour through the Financial District on Sunday (March 5), noon to 4 pm. It's one of the actions around the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada industry conference at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre this weekend. Pwyc. Pre-register. mininginjustice.org.

