Join NOW's Adria Vasil to talk ethnical jewellery: the Big 3

1. WHAT A TRUMP PRESIDENCY MEANS FOR CANADA

Warren Kinsella, political fixer and author of Web Of Hate, Inside Canada's Far Right Network, hosts a Mosaic Institute debate on racism and xenophobia in the time of Trump - and what it means for Canada. The pre-inauguration event includes panelists Desmond Cole, Bernie Farber, Ihsaan Gardee and Karen Mock. Isabel Bader Theatre. Wednesday (January 18), 7:30 pm. $10, students $5, priority reserved $35. 93 Charles West. mosaicinstitute.ca.

2. THE INS AND OUTS OF ETHICAL JEWELLERY

NOW Magazine's Ecoholic columnist, Adria Vasil, moderates a panel discussion on the complex nature of the jewellery supply chain and how to source your lustrous accessories ethically. Robin Gambhir, co-founder of the Fair Trade Jewellery Co., is among panelists. A Q&A follows. Wednesday (January 18), 7 pm. $15, students $8. Venue will be revealed on receipt of tickets. See clean-jewellery-toronto.eventbrite.com for more details.

3. WHAT'S NEXT FOR BIKE LANES

Environmental lawyer Albert Koehl and city cycling chief Jacquelyn Hayward Gulati examine the future of cycling and T.O. transportation infrastructure Monday (January 16) in an event sponsored by Why Should I Care? 7 pm. Free. Madison Avenue Pub, 14 Madison. Pre-register at whyshouldicare.ca.