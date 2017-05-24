Bike with Mike Layton: Big 3

× Expand David Hawe mike layton Mike Layton kicks off Bike Month events at Christie Pits on Sunday.

1. BIKE WITH MIKE LAYTON

City council’s leading cycling advocate, Councillor Mike Layton, kicks off Bike Month events with his annual Bike With Mike festival of all things pedal-powered at Christie Pits Park Sunday (May 28). Featured events include bike safety checks, art, tricycle races and kids’ bike swap. Keep the wheels rolling for the next generation of cyclists. Noon to 5 pm. Free. 750 Bloor West. 416-392-4009. mikelayton.to.

2. WALK A MILE IN HER SHOES

More than 472,000 sexual assaults take place every year in Canada. And every six days, a woman is murdered in this country, while some 3,500 sleep at shelters every night because their home is not safe. On Wednesday (May 31) hundreds of men embrace their roles as allies in the fight against women’s oppression by donning high heels for the White Ribbon Campaign’s walk to end violence against women and promote gender equality, starting at David Pecaut Square. It’s your chance, guys, to show you are an ally. Registration at 11:45 am. Shoes go on at noon, walk departs at 12:15 pm. 215 King West. Donations accepted. walkamiletoronto.ca.

3. BANDING TOGETHER FOR AIDS RESEARCH

Some of Toronto’s top lawyers get rid of their Bay Street suits and glam it up in this annual battle-of-the-bands benefit to support the Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research. This year the bands pay tribute to some of the great musicians who passed away in the last year, like David Bowie, Prince and George Michael. Friday (May 26), 8 pm. $50. Berkeley Church (315 Queen East). aidsbeat.ca.