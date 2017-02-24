Toronto Tipsheet: Brent Carver, Bonnie Burstow, Billy Talent and more

× Expand Photographer: John Lauener Brent Carver performs at Koerner Hall, Friday (February 24).

J. Cole The hip-hop star has made the leap to stadiums like the Air Canada Centre. 8 pm. $29.50-$149.50. July 28. See listing.

Pixies The noise-pop legends add a second leg to their tour, which includes two shows at Massey Hall. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50-$89.50. September 29 and 30. See listing.

Thursday 23

The meaning of Blackness Last chance to catch exhibits exploring being Black in Canada through visual culture at OCAD. Closing reception 6 pm February 24. FREE . Open Gallery. See listing.

Friday 24

Brent Carver When Brent Carver performs, he can make one song sound like a full production, with mammoth shifts in tone and mood. He comes to Koerner Hall with his Songbook show, featuring compositions by Lennon & McCartney, Kander & Ebb, Jacques Brel and Leonard Cohen, accompanied by the Art of Time Ensemble. If you've never seen a Carver solo show, don't miss this opportunity. If you have, you already want a ticket. Koerner Hall. $50-$85. 8 pm. See listing.

Bonnie Burstow The author launches Psychiatry Interrogated, with speakers, a Q&A and refreshments. 5:30pm. Free. OISE, 12th floor. See listing.

Danny Michel An evening of performance based on musician Michel's visit to the Arctic, with Chris Hadfield and a former icebreaker captain. Harbourfront Centre Theatre. 8 pm. $59.50. See listing.

Talib Kweli The Brooklyn hip-hop star plays a rescheduled date (from February 3) at the Phoenix. 8 pm. $29.50-$39.50. See listing.

Saturday 25

Lee Fields & the Expressions Catch the old-school soul artist at Lee's Palace. 8:30 pm. $29.50. See listing.

Sunday 26

Oscars Will La La Land (NNNNN) or Moonlight (NNNN) take the year's top prize? And who will make anti-Trump statements? The show itself, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 8:30 pm.

Monday 27

Emma Richler The author reads from Be My Wolff, alongside Emily Sasso (The Weather Inside) at Dora Keogh. 6:30 pm. FREE . See listing.

Billy Talent Get your rocks off at the ACC with the Mississauga five-piece. 8 pm. $50.50-$70.50. See listing.

Tuesday 28

Harry Belafonte At 90 A tribute celebration features Jay Douglas, Jackie Richardson, Darryl Huggins and David Collins. Fleck Dance Theatre. 8 pm. $25. See listing.

Wednesday 1

10,000 Homos In Toronto Discussion with Canadian Lesbian + Gay Archives uncovers truths about Hogtown in the 1900s. 6:30 pm. FREE . Reference Library. See listing.

Next week March 2-8

Century Palm The delightful Monarch Tavern hosts the local post-punks' album release party. 8:30 pm. $7.50-$10. March 2. See listing.

First Thursdays: Still Nasty Musical performances by d'bi.young anitafrika & the 333 and others are part of the Future Is Feminist version of First Thursdays. Art Gallery of Ontario. 7 pm. $13-$16. March 2. See listing.

Agnes Obel The Danish singer/songwriter returns after a two-year absence. The Great Hall. 8 pm. $25. March 4. See listing.

The Muslimah Who Fell To Earth Mawenzi House launches a collection of stories by Canadian Muslim women at the Noor Cultural Centre. 2 pm. $5. March 5. See listing.

