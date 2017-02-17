Watch Choir! Choir! Choir! perform MILCK’s I Can’t Keep Quiet

×

During the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, American singer-songwriter MILCK and a group of protestors broke out into song. They performed an a cappella version of MILCK’s (I Can’t Keep) Quiet, a piece about empowerment and fighting for visibility and women’s rights. A video of them singing went viral (see below), and many now consider Quiet to be the unofficial anthem of the Women’s March.

On February 6, MILCK joined Toronto’s Choir! Choir! Choir! Around 1,300 locals – many of whom wore pink “pussy” hats and held signs calling for equal rights, peace and solidarity – gathered at the Phoenix Concert Theatre. Proceeds from the night were donated to the American Civil Liberties Union.

A video of Choir! Choir! Choir’s performance of Quiet made by Byron Kent Wong of Iron Bay Films has now been released online. Enjoy it above.