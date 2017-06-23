What it's like to apply for refugee status in Canada as a gay Jamaican man

× Expand Vaughn Gray

I heard murmurings that they were going to beat a batty man – a Jamaican slur for a gay man – after school one day. I didn’t know that I was the target.

After the incident, I ran to my principal. He looked at me, grimaced and said, “Get out of my office with your nastiness.” I was 16. I decided then and there that Jamaica would not feature in my happily-ever-after.

Per capita, the Immigration and Refugee Board reports that the highest number of LGBTQ refugees in 2015 came from Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Namibia and Albania.

Homosexuality is illegal in Jamaica, and the island nation’s churches extol a puritanical concept of virtue that fuels its ignorant buggery laws. Every Jamaican can easily quote Leviticus 20:13 – “If a man has sexual relations with a man as one does with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They are to be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.”

I remember sitting in church and hearing the preacher say, “Everyone can be forgiven, even a child molester. But not a homosexual.” I still detest that man.

There are two types of refugees: a Convention refugee and a Protected Person. Convention refugees have a well-founded fear of persecution in their home country based on their race, religion, political opinions, nationality or membership in a particular social group. Protected people risk torture, unusual punishment or death if they return to their country of birth.

To this day, my family doesn’t know about the process I went through to gain permanent resident status in Canada.

I was told I was crazy for not hiring an immigration lawyer. I couldn’t afford one, so I hoped that if I followed the application process to a T, I’d be successful. I remember getting my ex to print upwards of 250 pages of newspaper articles about being gay in Jamaica to be used as supplemental documents in my hearing. I got letters from friends back in Jamaica and Reverend Brent Hawkes of Metropolitan Community Church, where I was a member.

The day of my hearing, I went to the Immigration and Refugee Board wearing my crispest white shirt, armed with copies of all the submitted documents including the jumbo-sized binder containing all those articles. While waiting for my hearing, I overheard a man from Nigeria, Ghana or Kenya (my built-in accent detector sometimes works) pleading his case. I could tell it was not going well. I began to sweat. Profusely. If I was denied, I knew my future in Jamaica might include living deeply closeted or being forced to marry a woman and live a lie.

× Expand Kenyan trans activist Biko Beauttah says her life would be very different had she stayed. When asked what her life would be like back in Kenya were her petition denied she said: “I would most likely have been a successful doctor, unhappily married to a woman who deserves better, with beautiful children whose only wish for me would probably be that I was happy."

My friend Biko Beauttah has also benefited from Canada’s refugee process. She came to Canada from Kenya and requested asylum as a trans woman. We both feel so fortunate to be living in Canada.

Biko arrived in February 2006 and attended a number of hearings to plead her case for asylum. It took her two years, but she finally received the letter informing her that Canada wanted to offer her sanctuary and the tools that she needed to thrive. Now, Biko proudly carries the Canadian flag everywhere she goes. She’s an activist and currently sits on the board of Pride Toronto.

She frequently says things like, “Canada is where it’s at,” or “And then God said, ‘Let there be beauty,’ and boom, there was Canada.” She can name so many instances, including the current Bill C-16, that show the world Canada is committed to the inclusion of all its citizens.

“I would most likely have been a successful doctor, unhappily married to a woman who deserves better, with beautiful children whose only wish for me would probably be that I was happy,” Biko says, considering what her life would be like back in Kenya if her petition had been denied. “I would basically be living with a beating heart but devoid of a soul. What kind of life do you think that is? It’s not the kind of life I wanted for myself, and it breaks my heart to know that everywhere in the world, not just in Kenya, people are walking around with beating hearts but no souls. This to me is the most unfair injustice. Such is life for transgender people in most countries.”

I met Patrick on Vibes Connect, a dating website for Caribbean people. The code for gay men was to say you were “seeking friends” and not including a photo in your profile. A Jamaican living in Toronto, Patrick had a wife and children back home. He was working and sending money to them each month. From adolescence, he knew he was sexually attracted to men but could never accept living “that way,” especially in rural Jamaica. So he moved to Toronto to be himself.

But he would never call himself gay, but rather a MWHSWM (man who has sex with men). I didn’t blame him. I didn’t fully accept myself as queer until I was 30. He thought I was brave for coming out and applying for refugee protection. He was too afraid of being found out. I have a friend from high school whose parents, when they found out he was gay, gave him U.S. $10,000 and told him to never contact them again.

I still text Patrick around Jamaican Independence and Christmas. His wife and children now live with him in Brampton. He still sleeps with men.

Of all the Jamaican refugees applying for Convention Refugee status in Canada in 2015, 45 per cent were successful. Kenyans saw an acceptance rate of 56 per cent. These are very high numbers (compared with acceptance rates in Argentina, Brazil and Chile that range from 0 to 26 per cent).

The refugee process is not an easy one – out of the 16,210 refugee applications made to the Immigration and Refugee Board, 5,342 were declined. There is the burden of proof – just how do you prove that you are gay in a country where being gay is illegal? Friends may refuse to write letters on your behalf, afraid the paper trail will lead back to them. Presenting as gay or trans can lead to bodily harm. I was once approached in the grocery store and told I would be shot once I got outside. Why? I was gesticulating.

Some are trying to make the LGBTQ refugee claimant process more stringent. Remember the man whose hearing I overheard? He kept mixing up stories, and the judge didn’t believe he was truly gay. My story was straightforward, and I proved my sexuality via affidavits from brave friends, local activists and the fact that I lived with a lover.

Whenever Canada Day comes along, I’m filled with pride and gratitude. My life if I hadn’t been granted asylum would be remarkably different – possibly ending with suicide. Canada saved my life, and for that I am eternally grateful.

For me, the process was humanizing, and each person I met along the way treated me with respect and kindness. As a Black queer man with an accent, I couldn’t ask for a more respectful- immigration process. And each time I travel and come back to Pearson, nothing fills me with more emotion than hearing, “Welcome home, Mr. Gray.”

I broke down crying when I opened the government-brown envelope containing the letter saying my petition was granted. I fell to my knees right there in the mailroom of my apartment building. I called my ex and told him the good news. I celebrated that night with wine from the good section of the LCBO, resting my head on my boyfriend’s chest and watching an episode of Queer As Folk. Because why not?

