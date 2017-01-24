Dispatches from the Women's March on Washington

We made it. Happy campers stateside on one of 6 buses that left #toronto en route to #washington to #march with #womensmarchonwashington (We've learned that all 6 buses made it in.) This is @kellikieley and I'll be reporting for @nowtoronto from the historic march, which some are saying could be the largest inauguration demonstration in the history of the #usa. I'm traveling with @soulotheatre Soulomobile, a lively theatre workshop bus. So far, lots of laughs, but the tension at the border was real. And now, thumbs up and all systems go. #wmwsoulomobile #wmwcanada #whyimarch #toronto #washingtondc #womensmarch #womensmarchonnyc #wewontgoback #wmwyouth #canada #movement #instagood #action #support

