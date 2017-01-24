Dispatches from the Women's March on Washington

We made it. Happy campers stateside on one of 6 buses that left #toronto en route to #washington to #march with #womensmarchonwashington (We've learned that all 6 buses made it in.) This is @kellikieley and I'll be reporting for @nowtoronto from the historic march, which some are saying could be the largest inauguration demonstration in the history of the #usa. I'm traveling with @soulotheatre Soulomobile, a lively theatre workshop bus. So far, lots of laughs, but the tension at the border was real. And now, thumbs up and all systems go. #wmwsoulomobile #wmwcanada #whyimarch #toronto #washingtondc #womensmarch #womensmarchonnyc #wewontgoback #wmwyouth #canada #movement #instagood #action #support
A photo posted by NOW Magazine (@nowtoronto) on
6 buses rolled into @chevysfreshmex in #baltimore This is the team that catered to the 500+ #Canadian delegation at the crack of dawn this am. Geoffry Toronto's best bus driver is commander in chief of the 53 ladies and one token man aboard the SOULOmobile. We were delayed due to fog but the communication system between buses ensured breakfast orders were taken, hot and ready. A quick bite and bathroom break and we're off. Next stop #washingtondc for #womensmarchonwashington Credit: @kellikieley #canadian #toronto #america #support #march #goodgrub #thankyou #bus #yum #fun #friends #instagood #movement #herewego @soulotheatre
A photo posted by NOW Magazine (@nowtoronto) on
Marching tattoos. A song breaks out following another briefing by our legal team. Numbers, sharpies and worst case scenario planning. @kellikieley reporting for NOW on the @soulotheatre soulomobile #safetyfirst #herewego #movement #peace #whyimarch #whywemarch #womensmarchonwashington #newcomerkitchen #toronto #canada #usa #hope #love #ladies
A video posted by NOW Magazine (@nowtoronto) on
Meanwhile in DC... A few of us got a little lost along the way but luckily found Reni, who not only had a bathroom on offer for marchers, but offered one of our travelers with a disability a ride right to the stage. How's that for nasty? @soulotheatre #women #sharethelove #march #support #toronto #canada #womensmarchindc #usa #solidarity #unite Credit: @kellikieley for NOW Magazine
A video posted by NOW Magazine (@nowtoronto) on
#Canadian #beauty at the #womensmarchonwashington Toronto's @newcomerkitchen Cara Benjamin-Pace striking a powerful pose with another Canadian woman Julie Anderson representing indigenous power in DC from Norway House, Manitoba. Credit: @kellikieley #washingtondc #canada #represent #beauty #strongwomen #rise
A photo posted by NOW Magazine (@nowtoronto) on
At one point in Washington DC today, the #womensmarchonwashington was said to have been cancelled because the capital was so full that there was literally now room for the participants to move. It is estimated there were upwards of 500,000 and the mix was very diverse: in age, sex, and race, as well as in their unique signs and messages. One thing was clear the message was #strong #powerful #love in the face of #oppression will prevail as the spirit of joy and friendship was evident through the nations capital. @kellikieley reporting on location for @nowmagazine #yuge #huge #march #protest #peace #whyimarch #toronto #canada #usa #trump #women
A video posted by NOW Magazine (@nowtoronto) on
This brave SOULO male traveler. Gregory O'Brian was the only male on the @soulotheatre Soulomobile bus with 53 #women (although there were some #men on the other Toronto buses). There was a very large #male contingent #marching at the #womensmarchonwashington which was somewhat surprising. Gregory tells us about his decision to attend this event and his experience. We're back safely in #Canada after an epic whirlwind 36 hour #bus #trip that was an #incredible #experience of #hope and #commitment and we were watching news about the #toronto events with #joy and #solidarity. @kellikieley for NOW Magazine signing out and commending everyone who participated in standing with women this weekend, in the past and moving forward.
A video posted by NOW Magazine (@nowtoronto) on