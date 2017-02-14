Six-alarm fire at Yonge and St. Clair: in photos

Toronto Fire Services has been battling a six-alarm fire at the Badminton and Racquet Club of Toronto near Yonge and St. Clair. At time of publication, the fire was under control but still burning – the intersection and St. Clair station are closed, and streetcars are being diverted away from the area. No one has been injured.

Thick, black smoke is making it difficult to be anywhere near the site, so avoid the area if you can.

See a full gallery below:

× Expand Paul Salvatori

× Expand Paul Salvatori

× Expand Paul Salvatori

× Expand Paul Salvatori

× Expand Paul Salvatori

× Expand Paul Salvatori

× Expand Paul Salvatori

× Expand Paul Salvatori

× Expand Paul Salvatori

× Expand Paul Salvatori

× Expand Paul Salvatori

website@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto