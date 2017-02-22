Finally – free WiFi in Toronto is coming to Queen West

× Expand A map of where to access free WiFi during phase one of the West Queen West project.

Accessing free WiFi in Toronto can often mean ducking into a McDonalds, Starbucks or other fastfood chains. In “world class” cities, such as Tel Aviv, New York City, Seoul, Barcelona, Bangalore and Osaka, free Internet access is readily available everywhere.

The neighbourhood of West Queen West is hoping to change that. Starting February 23, anyone walking along Queen West between Niagara and Markham streets will be able to access free WiFi by logging onto FREE WQW WI-FI.

The service is being offered by the West Queen West BIA and Besify, a Markham-based Internet firm. This stretch of Queen West marks the first phase of a project. Rob Sysak, executive director of the WQW BIA, says that phase two of the project, which includes Queen West between Gladstone and Dovercourt, will launch in March.

By summer, the final phase, which includes the stretch of Queen West between Dovercourt and Niagara, will be completed.

"This means people hanging out in Trinity Bellwoods Park will have access to free WiFi," says Sysak. "How cool is that?"

