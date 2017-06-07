The Stop's Night Market is this weekend: Big 3

× Expand Eat great food for a terrific cause at The Stop’s Night Market.

1. GO TO THE STOP’S NIGHT MARKET

Now that the nice weather’s here, what better way to share great food, design, performance and graphic arts than at the annual benefit for The Stop’s Community Food Program, where $100 lets you drink and eat all you want. The eclectic list of restaurants includes Momofuku, Hawthorne, Pizzeria Libretto, Richmond Station, White Lily, Fat Pasha and Baro, while the drink suppliers include Henderson Brewing, Tawse Winery, Sweetgrass Brewing and Beau’s. June 13 and 14, from 7 pm. 181 Sterling. nightmarket.thestop.org.

2. CELEBRATE RAMADAN WITH MUSLIM NEIGHBOURS

MABELLEArts, the central Etobicoke group dedicated to transforming neighbourhoods through art, hosts an Iftar night Thursday (June 8), as well as on June 15 and 22, to mark the holy month of Ramadan. It’s the sixth year that the group is holding the event at Mabelle Park in the Dundas West and Burnamthorpe area. This year it features musical performances, guest artists and stories around the fire, with a meal served at Iftar. FREE. 7 to 10 pm. 49 Mabelle. mabellearts.ca/events.

3. LEARN ABOUT LGBTQ+ ORGANIZING

Tara Farahani, Akia Munga and Christopher Karas discuss their experiences in activism and community organizing at the Pride-sponsored Never Alone: LGBTQ+ Activism And Collaborative Action Forum at Humber College’s Lakeshore Campus on Saturday (June 10). Pride began as a protest. You can help make sure LGBTQ voices continue to be heard. Small group sessions follow speakers’ presentations. FREE. Noon to 2 pm. 3199 Lake Shore West. Space is limited – pre-register at eventbrite.ca.

