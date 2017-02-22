Help end food waste: Big 3

× Expand Montgomery's chef Guy Rawlings cooks for the Trashed & Wasted funder for Second Harvest on March 1.

1. HELP END FOOD WASTE

If you've checked out the back doors of restaurants - or even your own green bin - then you may have an idea of the vast amounts of food we throw away every day. To raise awareness about that waste and help reduce it, Trashed & Wasted brings together chefs, including Guy Rawlings of Montgomery's, and ethical suppliers to create dishes and drinks from rescued and repurposed ingredients at a funder for Second Harvest. Head to Artscape Wychwood Barns on Wednesday (March 1) to sip and snack on what they come up with. 601 Christie. 6 pm. $35. nowtickets.ca.

2. CALLING OUT BAY STREET'S MINING INJUSTICE

Just ahead of the mining industry's annual conference in Toronto, Peruvian human rights activist Ulises Garcia joins author William Sacher (via Skype from Ecuador) and Mining Injustice Solidarity Network's Sakura Saunders and others at Friends House Friday (February 24) to discuss the global reach of Bay Street's corporate mining giants and the resulting environmental and human rights fallout. 7 pm. FREE . 60 Lowther. mininginjustice.org/PDAC2017.

3. DEFENDING FREEDOM OF THE PRESS

Canadian Journalists for Free Expression (CJFE) lead a rally called Trudeau: We're Watching You as part of the National Day of Action in defence of press freedom. The event, which coincides with protests across the country, shines a spotlight on mass surveillance and anti-terror laws. Trinity Bellwoods Park, 790 Queen West. Saturday (February 25), 2-3 pm. FREE . protectpressfreedom.ca.

