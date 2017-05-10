Comedy in the form of an awards show: the Big 3

× Expand Evany Rosen (here in character) makes funny at Dan Galea Awards fundraiser, May 12.

1. HOMING IN ON GREAT COMEDY

We’ve all sat through dozens of dull awards shows, right? Well, the Dan Galea Awards is a comedy show in the form of an awards show. With acts like Pat Thornton, Matt King, Gary Rideout Jr., Evany Rosen and The Beaverton’s Miguel Rivas and Laura Cilevitz, it’s sure to be funny. And it’s all to benefit the Riverdale Housing Action Group and the Riverdale Housing Animation Program. Friday (May 12) at 11 pm, at Comedy Bar. $10. comedybar.ca.

2. BRICK WORKS SPOTLIGHTS MEDICAL MARIJUANA

A guided, behind-the-scenes tour of the emerging medical marijuana industry takes place at the two-day Cannabis Life Conference, where speakers include former NFL player Ricky Williams, Trailer Park Boys Randy and Mr. Lahey and Cannabis Culture’s Jodie Emery. Panels look at navigating cannabis legalization, sex and cannabis, designing a new marijuana culture and edibles. Check out live cooking demos and giveaways, as well as interactive exhibitions. 8:30 am-5 pm Saturday and Sunday (May 13-14). $20, advance $15. Evergreen Brick Works, 550 Bayview. cannabislifeconference.com.

3. BEACH BUTTERFLY WAY PROJECT TAKES FLIGHT

The Beach Garden Society and David Suzuki Foundation host an information night on Tuesday (May 16) at Adam Beck Community Centre on building wildlife corridors through our urban spaces for bees, birds and butterflies. Jode Roberts and Ginetta Peters lead the discussion on the Butterflyway and other ongoing projects in Glen Stewart Ravine, Kew Beach and other locations. Get your photo taken with a David Suzuki cutout. 7:30 pm. Free. 79 Lawlor. facebook.com/BeachGardenSociety.

