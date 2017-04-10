Jian Ghomeshi has "slithered out from under a rock" with new podcast

× Expand Ben Spurr

Too soon?

Yes, according to Twitter reaction so far today: it's too soon for Jian Ghomeshi to be launching The Ideation Project, a new podcast hosted by Art19. In March of last year, the former CBC broadcaster was acquitted of four charges of sexual assault and a charge of choking to overcome resistance.

The description reads, "In a 140-character environment, nuance is often a casualty. The Ideation Project is a creative adventure with the aim of taking a bigger picture view on newsworthy issues and culture, with the goal of asking questions and starting conversations."

Nope! Nope, nope, nope. I can't bring myself to listen, but so far most of Twitter appears to feel the same way:

× I see Jian Ghomeshi has slithered out from under a rock. #cdnpoli — Rae Deeton5 (@Rae0014) April 10, 2017

× Jian Ghomeshi - the definition of out of touch. No one wants to listen to your podcast. — Mark Muise (@marsh_mellow12) April 10, 2017

× Don't call it a comeback Jian! (Seriously, don't call it a comeback, you're not going anywhere.) — Michael Wheeler 💥 (@michaelcwheeler) April 10, 2017

× Why is Jian Ghomeshi talking? — August Murphy-King (@august_mk) April 10, 2017

× "Woo! Jian Ghomeshi is back!" - said no one. — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) April 10, 2017

× Wow, alleged serial abuser Jian Ghomeshi has a twitter account for his new podcast. Perhaps everyone should allegedly burn it to the ground. https://t.co/WzNw7Lk7h9 — Ian MacIntyre (@MrIanMacIntyre) April 10, 2017

× So, one year is the length of time Jian Ghomeshi thinks he has to stay out of the public eye before he can make a comeback? No. — karen green (@karengreeners) April 10, 2017

× I never liked Jian Ghomeshi as a person or as a broadcaster — 2 Buck Canuck (@JimTruswell) April 10, 2017

× This is Jian Ghomeshi's new project. The first episode is on exiles. The irony is not lost. https://t.co/FJrUpJuBN3 — Skaidra P (@SkaidraP) April 10, 2017

× Suck it jian. — marnie (@gliterfaery) April 10, 2017

× Jian Ghomeshi's newest podcast: The Narcissism Project https://t.co/3st0fHF3Gu — Curtis Westman (@stet_) April 10, 2017

× As a Canadian woman, I'm sickened and appalled that you would promote Jian Ghomeshi in any way. Shame on you, you're now as bad as him. pic.twitter.com/FQ7KvJx2po — Surviving the End (@EndTimeSurvivor) April 10, 2017

