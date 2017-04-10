Jian Ghomeshi has "slithered out from under a rock" with new podcast

Ben Spurr
Too soon?
Yes, according to Twitter reaction so far today: it's too soon for Jian Ghomeshi to be launching The Ideation Project, a new podcast hosted by Art19. In March of last year, the former CBC broadcaster was acquitted of four charges of sexual assault and a charge of choking to overcome resistance.
The description reads, "In a 140-character environment, nuance is often a casualty. The Ideation Project is a creative adventure with the aim of taking a bigger picture view on newsworthy issues and culture, with the goal of asking questions and starting conversations."
Nope! Nope, nope, nope. I can't bring myself to listen, but so far most of Twitter appears to feel the same way: