Join the 33rd annual Toronto AIDS Candlelight Vigil: Big 3

1. TORONTO MARKS 33RD AIDS CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

Friends, family and allies of those who have passed away from AIDS and AIDS-related illness or who live with the condition gather at the AIDS Memorial at Barbara Hall Park Tuesday (June 20) to mark the 33rd annual Toronto AIDS Candlelight Vigil. Performers at this year’s event, whose theme is In The Spirit Of Wellness & Healing, include Toronto’s gay men’s chorus FORTE, Ballet Creole, Francois Gallant and Bernice Chan. Indigenous community counsellor Leonard Benoit and health advocate Louise Binder host. 519 Church. 9 pm. FREE . aidsvigiltor.wordpress.com.

2. RIDE FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE

Women In The Streets, a bike ride highlighting Toronto’s women abolitionists, doctors and journalists who blazed new paths fighting injustice throughout history, rolls out of Cabbagetown Saturday (June 17) before snaking its way through downtown and to the Don River. For this new event on this year’s Bike Month calendar, participants meet at the gates outside St. James Cemetery. 1-3 pm. 635 Parliament. More details at bikemonth.ca.

3. INDIGENOUS ARTISTS ROCK THE ROM

This week’s Friday Night Live party at the ROM is called Indigenous Now, in honour of Aboriginal Heritage Month and to coincide with the opening of exhibit Anishinaabeg: Art & Power. The lineup includes Joey Stylez, a hip-hop artist from Moosomin First Nation in Saskatchewan, Sean Conway, a singer/songwriter from Peterborough, and the fiercely funny Manifest Destiny’s Child, Indigenous women stand-up comics. From 7 pm. $13-$15. 100 Queen’s Park. rom.on.ca/fnl.