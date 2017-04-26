Join the People’s Climate March for jobs, justice and the earth: Big 3

× Expand Drew Hayden Taylor goes beyond Canada 150 in talk at Gardiner Museum May 3.

1. RECASTING CANADA 150

Aboriginal playwright and long-time NOW contributor Drew Hayden Taylor talks up alternative futures for Canada’s First Peoples in an onstage conversation looking beyond Canada 150 with Jamaica-born artist, educator and Afro-futurist Camille Turner on Wednesday (May 3) at the Gardiner Museum. Globe and Mail columnist Doug Saunders hosts. 6:30 pm. $15. 111 Queen’s Park. Pre-register at gardinermuseum.on.ca.

2. FIGHT TO PROTECT THE PLANET

Join the People’s Climate March for jobs, justice and the earth at Allan Gardens on Saturday (April 29) and march to the U.S. Consulate on University. Part of a North American Day of Action that also includes a massive rally in Washington, DC, Toronto’s event kicks off a week of education and mobilization. It’s hosted by the Urban Alliance on Race Relations and Toronto350.org. FREE . Noon-2 pm. 160 Gerrard, at Sherbourne. peoplesclimatecanada.ca/toronto.

3. REVOLUTION: A ROB STEWART FILM