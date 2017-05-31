Kama Reading Series: Big 3

× Expand Kamal Al Solaylee reads from Brown at the Kama Reading Series.

1. AUTHOR INSIGHTS

The starry lineup of the Kama Reading Series includes Kamal Al Solaylee, who just won the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing for Brown: What Being Brown In The World Today Means (To Everyone), Camilla Gibb, Andrew Westoll and a mystery guest. The night, which includes readings and conversations, benefits World Literary Canada. Thursday (June 1), 6 pm, at the Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art. $65. worldlit.ca.

2. RALLY FOR DIVERSITY

Writer and activist Desmond Cole and El-Farouk Khaki of Masjid el-Tawhid mosque headline Keep Toronto Hate Free day of action in support of diversity at Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday (June 3). All are welcome to the event coordinated by the Organizing Committee Against Islamophobia dedicated to pluralism, positivity and peace. 10 am-2 pm. 100 Queen West.

3. HELPING RESHAPE THE WATERFRONT

Waterfront CEO Will Fleissig holds a public town hall on what the future holds for Toronto's water's edge. On the agenda: developments over the last year, Waterfront Toronto's changing mandate and major projects that will define the lakefront. Attendees are encouraged to share their views and concerns and ask questions. The meeting takes place at George Brown College's Waterfront Campus (51 Dockside) on Tuesday (June 6). 7-9 pm. waterfrontoronto.ca.