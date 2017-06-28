Learn about truth and reconciliation: Big 3

× Expand Treaty Canoe by Alex McKay is on display at Holy Trinity Church as part of its Canada Day service Sunday (July 2).

1. Learn about truth and reconciliation

Church of the Holy Trinity commemorates the history and contributions of Canada's Indigenous peoples with a post-Canada Day service Sunday (July 2). Artist Alex McKay's installation Treaty Canoe will be introduced as part of the service. The performance sculpture, first unveiled in 1999, "speaks of mutual, sacred bonds of honour and makes clear that we are all treaty people." It features the treaties signed by Canada with its Native peoples transcribed by hand. All are welcome. Free. 10:30 am-12:30 pm. 10 Trinity Square. holytrinitytoronto.org

2. Museum free-for-all

Celebrate Canada Day by taking in some culture – at the right price. The Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art (gardinermuseum.on.ca) offers up free admission to their collections and lobby display; the ROM (rom.on.ca) lets people walk around their permanent galleries and take in live performances; and the Bata Shoe Museum (batashoemuseum.ca) presents a free screening of François Girard’s masterful 32 Short Films About Glenn Gould, among other things. O Canada, indeed. Saturday (July 1), various times.

3. Friday night sights

The day before Canada Day you can celebrate with #FNLROM: O Canada, which provides access to the museum’s three exhibits, including the terrific Anishinaabeg: Art & Power, along with live entertainment by FDLER, Neon Dreams, DJs and more. Friday (June 30) from 7 pm. $13-$17. rom.on.ca/fnl.

Get more Toronto community events here.