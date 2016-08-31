Let's all go to this burkini ban lift party at Woodbine this weekend

Show your solidarity with Muslim women all over the world at this event

Arooj Ali remembers learning to swim at L'Amoreaux Collegiate in Scarborough when she was 14. She doesn't wear hijab, but she wore a full-length body suit to each lesson.

After some French cities declared a ban on burkinis this month in reaction to terrorist attacks in the country, the image of a woman in Nice being asked to remove her clothing by police went viral. Last week, the courts lifted the ban (although some cities are reportedly ignoring the lift) because it violated fundamental liberties. As it all unfolded, the 24-year-old Brampton resident says she saw how she and other Muslim women outside of France are also implicated.

"Had it been me in that situation, I would have been policed and told to remove my clothing, which is humiliating," Ali says. "And I feel like on the other end of the spectrum, if a woman is wearing a really tiny bikini, she's hyper-sexualized. It's like we can't catch a break."

Now, Ali wants to celebrate the ban lift with a party at Woodbine Beach this Sunday (September 4). The purpose is not only to show solidarity with Muslim women in France, but to make people aware that the policing of women's bodies, particularly Muslim women's bodies, is an ongoing issue rooted in history that deserves consistent attention. She hasn't applied for the permit to host more than 100 people at Woodbine yet, but if she gets enough positive feedback to the Facebook event, she'll go ahead and make it official.

For women who wouldn't normally cover up at the beach, just wear whatever you would usually wear. 

"I think the best way to show solidarity is to not appropriate the burkini," Ali advises. "Show up as an ally and as a body – that's support enough. Show that you are your own person, reaching out with your privilege."

To RSVP, visit the Facebook event page.

I agree that you can't go around telling other people what to wear

Let's analyze my title statement.Thousands of years ago, some man, or various men in different times and ages, climbed down from a mountain or wandered out of the desert, and told people that they had just spoken to a magic sky fairy who had set down a "to do" list, among them was instructions for women to be covered up. This has been passed down from generation to generation for millennia now, to the point that when a fully covered women descendent from this tribe says that she is choosing to wear this apparel of her own free will, this is not entirely true, as this woman has had no other personal historical context on which to base her decision.
I'll give you an analogy; let's say that I made a personal decision to forego wearing pants and shirt, in order to start wearing dresses. Here's what would happen; my wife would not want to be seen in public with me, and would divorce me. My friends would no longer be comfortable around me. My employment would likely end, and clients would want nothing to do with me. So when I say that I freely choose to wear men's pants and shirt, that it's my decision, well, that isn't the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, is it?

Dan 1 minute ago

burkini

Lets support the subjugation of women with the burkini! yay!

Ex Muslim Girl 21 minutes ago

