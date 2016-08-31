Let's all go to this burkini ban lift party at Woodbine this weekend

× Expand By Giorgio Montersino from Milan, Italy [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons Woman wearing a "burkini" in Egypt, 2009.

Arooj Ali remembers learning to swim at L'Amoreaux Collegiate in Scarborough when she was 14. She doesn't wear hijab, but she wore a full-length body suit to each lesson.

After some French cities declared a ban on burkinis this month in reaction to terrorist attacks in the country, the image of a woman in Nice being asked to remove her clothing by police went viral. Last week, the courts lifted the ban (although some cities are reportedly ignoring the lift) because it violated fundamental liberties. As it all unfolded, the 24-year-old Brampton resident says she saw how she and other Muslim women outside of France are also implicated.

"Had it been me in that situation, I would have been policed and told to remove my clothing, which is humiliating," Ali says. "And I feel like on the other end of the spectrum, if a woman is wearing a really tiny bikini, she's hyper-sexualized. It's like we can't catch a break."

Now, Ali wants to celebrate the ban lift with a party at Woodbine Beach this Sunday (September 4). The purpose is not only to show solidarity with Muslim women in France, but to make people aware that the policing of women's bodies, particularly Muslim women's bodies, is an ongoing issue rooted in history that deserves consistent attention. She hasn't applied for the permit to host more than 100 people at Woodbine yet, but if she gets enough positive feedback to the Facebook event, she'll go ahead and make it official.

For women who wouldn't normally cover up at the beach, just wear whatever you would usually wear.

"I think the best way to show solidarity is to not appropriate the burkini," Ali advises. "Show up as an ally and as a body – that's support enough. Show that you are your own person, reaching out with your privilege."

To RSVP, visit the Facebook event page.

