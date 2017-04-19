Make your mark on Earth Day: Big 3

× Expand R. Jeanette Martin A march from Nathan Phillips Square to Queen’s Park heads up Earth Day on ­Saturday, April 22.

1. MAKE YOUR MARK ON EARTH DAY

A number of events mark Earth Day 2017 celebrations on Saturday (April 22), beginning with the biggie, the Toronto March for Science. Meet at Nathan Phillips Square at 11 am and march to Queen’s Park for a rally and speakers. Christie Pits provides the backdrop for One Fire Movement’s observance of love and peace (noon-5 pm, 750 Bloor West). OISE, meanwhile, hosts a climate justice teach-in, with workshops and banner-making (9:30 am-3 pm, 252 Bloor West). As part of its Blue Green City initiative, Green13 Toronto and Toronto Green Commmunity mark the occasion with a walk along Wendigo Creek (2-4:30 pm at Malta Park, 3179 Dundas West). Earth Day Canada gets in the swing for the little ones with a Wild About Canada pop-up playground at Trinity Bellwoods Park (11:30 am-3 pm, 790 Queen West). For those looking for something a little more hands-on, there’s the Gladstone Hotel’s (gently used) clothes swap (11 am-3 pm, 1214 Queen West). Donations go to Sistering: A Woman’s Place. All events FREE. Check listings for more Earth Day events.

2. JOIN THE MOVEMENT FOR ACCESSIBILITY

StopGap founder Luke Anderson and Team Canada gold medal paralympian Paul Rosen are guest speakers at the Forward Movement’s campaign launch for a more empowering, inclusive and up-to-date accessibility icon in Ontario. Centre for Social Innovation Annex, 720 Bathurst, Sunday (April 23), 1-4 pm. Free food and beer. theforwardmovement.ca.

3. DRAG FOR QUEER ORGS

A bevy of drag queens are gathering at Buddies in Bad Times on Thursday (April 20) to benefit two essential LGBTQ organizations. Nikki Chin and Jason Dickson host Izaya Cole, Yaya Torres, Miss Drew and others at Drag Queens Around The World, with proceeds going to Supporting Our Youth’s mental health program and the PWA Food Bank. 12 Alexander. 8 pm. Suggested donation $10. buddiesinbadtimes.com.

