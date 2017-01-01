New Year's Eve 2017 at It's Not U It's Me's Farewell 2016 party: what's the first resolution you're going to break in 2017?

×
JR Tinapay
JR Tinapay: "No resolutions!"
Heather Selmayer
Heather Selmayer. "Going to the gym three times a week."
Ben Alberts
Ben Alberts: "Eating healthy."
Kristel Jax and Tiffany Sin
Kristel Jax and Tiffany Sin: "Staying warm."
Torie Meyerowitz
Torie Meyerowitz: "Never being late."
Julia Song and Gabriel Valdivieso
Julia Song: "Eating less chocolate." Gabriel Valdivieso: "Going to the gym."
Arad Moslehi.
Arad Moslehi: "Lose weight."
Charlotte Potter
Charlotte Potter: "Cant break any! I don't make resolutions."