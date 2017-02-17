Counter-protest denounces demonstrators celebrating Islamophobia at two Toronto mosques

Think Canadians don't have to worry about the Donald Trump effect? Wake up.

Today, a small group of protesters from Rise Canada and subsidiary Canadians Against "Islamization" – our copy editors aren't certain this is a real word, but it came up in a Google search – demonstrated outside of Masjid Toronto, a downtown mosque and Muslim information centre on Dundas near University. Their signs read "Muslims are Terrorists" and "No Islam."

× Just a few weeks ago, a white supremacist killed 6 Muslims in Canada. Today protestors surround a mosque in Toronto during Friday prayers. pic.twitter.com/uFvF0NPnDv — Rowaida Abdelaziz (@Rowaida_Abdel) February 17, 2017

× why is nobody condemning the hate-rally outside a mosque in #Toronto? (not my photo) pic.twitter.com/WNesrHMjIQ — Tiana Feng 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@tianafeng) February 17, 2017

The demonstration came in response to Liberal support for MP Iqra Khalid's Motion 103, which condemns "Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination." On Wednesday night, Rebel Media held a "Freedom Rally" at Canada Christian College to air concerns that the motion was anti-free speech – and to throw up at least one Nazi salute, according to a Torontoist report.

× Expand A screenshot from risecanada.com. The group is also behind March for Freedom, a demonstration for "freedom, liberty and justice," on March 4 at City Hall.

Torontonians were quick to respond to the right-wing protesters, who shifted their demo to the second Masjid location near Church and Adelaide, on social media and in the streets:

× A little reminder Muslims were killed in a mosque a few weeks ago. Unnerving for the community to constantly have to deal with this hate. https://t.co/ZjJ5wV3w3f — Noor Javed (@njaved) February 17, 2017

× Quickly organized #solidarity at Masjid centre - fascist rebel media fans "protesting" Friday prayers. Glad to see @joe_cressy here. pic.twitter.com/3ktKFyImfj — Anthony Schein (@anthonyschein) February 17, 2017

× Sending love to the Muslim community in Toronto as they have to deal with this garbage outside the mosque. Really terrible. — Morgan M Page (@morganmpage) February 17, 2017

× Some counter protesting ppl left tokens of solidarity behind at the mosque in downtown Toronto. pic.twitter.com/aC138Kzmpq — Steven Zhou (@stevenzzhou) February 17, 2017

× Islamophobia has NO place in our city. I've visited Masjid Toronto many times & denounce all acts of hatred towards our Muslim citizens. — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 17, 2017

× Went to the mosque at Church / Adelaide and the rally had already dispersed. Someone checked with the mosque and everyone is shaken but okay — Jeremy Klaver (@JeremyKlaver) February 17, 2017

On March 4, another Rise-organized rally called the March for Freedom will happen at Toronto City Hall, with others planned for Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Windsor, London and Kingston on the same date, according to Facebook.

See you there.

With files from Michelle da Silva

