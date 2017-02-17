Counter-protest denounces demonstrators celebrating Islamophobia at two Toronto mosques

Think Canadians don't have to worry about the Donald Trump effect? Wake up.
Today, a small group of protesters from Rise Canada and subsidiary Canadians Against "Islamization" – our copy editors aren't certain this is a real word, but it came up in a Google search – demonstrated outside of Masjid Toronto, a downtown mosque and Muslim information centre on Dundas near University. Their signs read "Muslims are Terrorists" and "No Islam."
The demonstration came in response to Liberal support for MP Iqra Khalid's Motion 103, which condemns "Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination." On Wednesday night, Rebel Media held a "Freedom Rally" at Canada Christian College to air concerns that the motion was anti-free speech – and to throw up at least one Nazi salute, according to a Torontoist report.
A screenshot from risecanada.com. The group is also behind March for Freedom, a demonstration for "freedom, liberty and justice," on March 4 at City Hall.
Torontonians were quick to respond to the right-wing protesters, who shifted their demo to the second Masjid location near Church and Adelaide, on social media and in the streets:
On March 4, another Rise-organized rally called the March for Freedom will happen at Toronto City Hall, with others planned for Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Windsor, London and Kingston on the same date, according to Facebook.
See you there.
With files from Michelle da Silva