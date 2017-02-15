Say no to Pickering airport: Big 3

× Expand Find out why why an airport near Pickering is a bad idea at a lecture on February 16.

1. SAY NO TO PICKERING AIRPORT

Mary Delaney of Land Over Landings talks up ongoing efforts to save federal lands north of Pickering, a source of food and fresh water for Toronto, from a future airport in an event at the Reference Library Thursday (February 16). After years of lying dormant, a proposal to once again develop the lands - yes, it's the 70s again - is back on the radar screen. Free. 6:30 pm. 789 Yonge. Pre-register at eventbrite.ca.

2. BLACK WAR VETS SHARE THEIR STORIES

Former UN peacekeeper Derek Salik, author of I Lived A Dream: My Canadian Heroes, and fellow military veteran Dean Turner share war stories of African-Canadian veterans in a Black History Month dedication at Barbara Frum Library Wednesday (February 22). Free. 6 pm. 20 Covington. tpl.ca.

3. THE ARCTIC, CLIMATE CHANGE AND WHAT YOU CAN DO

Greenpeace Arctic campaigners Alex Speers-Roesch and Farrah Khan screen a virtual reality video and explore the politics of climate change and the role of the oil industry in the Arctic at the Reference Library, February 23. Learn about existing oil projects, seismic blasting in the Canadian Arctic and Big Oil lobbying and what you can do about it. 2 pm, 789 Yonge, Beeton Hall. tpl.ca/thoughtexchange.

