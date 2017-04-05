See NOW's Adria Vasil at the Green Living Show and Susan G. Cole at Spur Festival: Big 3

× Expand NOW Ecoholic Adria Vasil talks detox at the Green Living Show on April 8.

1. DETOX YOUR LIFE

Consider some DIY solutions for saving the planet by tuning in to the eco-experts on the Detox Your Life panel at the Green Living Show. On Saturday (April 8) at 12:30 pm, Rachel Bies hosts Marni Wasserman (Ultimate Health podcaster), fitness pro Michelle Jobin and NOW's Ecoholic Adria Vasil as they discuss the practical applications of detoxing your home and body. The show runs Friday to Sunday (April 7 to 9) at the Metro Convention Centre, North Building, 255 Front West. $10-$15. greenlivingshow.ca.

2. SPEAKING TRUTH TO TRUMP

The Toronto Star's Washington correspondent, Daniel Dale, joins Metro News national affairs columnist Vicky Mochama and Atkinson fellow Catherine Wallace in a Spur Festival panel moderated by NOW'S Susan G. Cole on speaking truth to power. Sunday (April 9) at OISE, 252 Bloor West. 10:30 am. $15, students $10. spurfestival.ca.

3. GET INSPIRED FOR EARTH DAY

Ryerson professor Lynda McCarthy leads a discussion on the legacy of Rachel Carson, the American scientist and author of Silent Spring, a 1962 book that helped inspire the environmental movement. The pre-Earth Day event at the Revue Cinema Sunday (April 9) includes a screening of a PBS documentry about Carson's life. 3:30 pm. By donation ($10 suggested). Proceeds support Back Lane Studio video workshops for students and seniors. 400 Roncesvalles. revuecinema.ca.

