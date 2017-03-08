Support International Women's Day Toronto: the Big 3

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Organizers of March 11's International Women's Day march hope to build on the energy of January's mammoth March On Washington - Toronto demonstration.

1. HELP FIGHT TRUMP'S BAN

President Trump may think he's solved his legal problems with his revised executive order to keep out the citizens of countries he deems dangerous, but that hasn't reduced the political resistance. Bands Against Bans: A Benefit Show Against The U.S. Muslim Ban brings together concerned musicians including Talk Show Host, Back Throw, Lost Innocence and more to perform in a funder for the American Civil Liberties Union, which is leading the charge against the order. Thursday (March 9), 9 pm, at Smiling Buddha, 961 College. $10, adv $5. strandedfest.com.

2. SUPPORT INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY TORONTO 2017

"Stop the hate, unite the fight, build the resistance" is the theme of this year's International Women's Day march on Saturday (March 11). Organizers hope to capitalize on the momentum created by the Women's March on Washington earlier this year. Participants will rally in front of the Medical Sciences Building at U of T (1 King's College Circle) at 11 am before marching at 1 pm to Ryerson's Student Campus Centre (55 Gould), where the annual info fair takes place. Signs and noisemakers are encouraged. FREE . iwdtoronto.ca.

3. SAVING TORONTO'S MUSIC SCENE

Toronto Music Advisory Council member Spencer Sutherland, musician Tika Simone and urban planner Anthony Greenberg debate ways to make the music scene more successful in a NOW Magazine-sponsored panel discussion Monday (March 13), 6 pm, at the Centre for Social Innovation. The talk focuses on a recent spate of venue closings. FREE . 192 Spadina. Rsvp at nowtickets.ca.

Get more IWD events here.