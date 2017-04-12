Support the Trans Lifeline: the Big 3

× Expand John Clarke joins an interactive debate on the usefulness of basic income strategies on April 13.

1. LIFT TRANS LIFELINE

Statistics say LGBTQ teens are the queer population most likely to end their own lives. But the number of trans people committing suicide is climbing – so much so that a suicide prevention hotline has been established to assist the struggling trans population. Support the Trans Lifeline Thursday (April 13) at Feminist Reads: Mean Girls, where local actors Ennis Esmer, Vivek Shraya, Jay McCarrol and others perform a staged reading of Tina Fey’s iconic script. Revue Cinema, 400 Roncesvalles. $15, stu/srs $12. revuecinema.eventbrite.ca.

2. BASIC INCOME TEST

Ontario Coalition Against Poverty organizer John Clarke takes part in an interactive debate on the province’s plan to introduce a basic income pilot project, with Jessica Sikora, Josephine Grey, NDP MP Guy Caron and moderator Avi Lewis at OISE on Thursday (April 13). Critics say the plan, which is being hailed as a possible answer to income inequality, will not cover the costs of social supports for low-income people. Free. 6:30-8:30 pm. 252 Bloor West. leapmanifesto.org.

3. WALK FOR JUSTICE ON GOOD FRIDAY

The annual Good Friday March for Justice on Friday (April 14) starts at the Church of the Holy Trinity and stops at three locations downtown to focus on this year’s themes: barriers to women’s rights, refugee rights and Islamophobia. Marchers will return to Holy Trinity for a brief service and common meal. By donation. 2-5 pm. 10 Trinity Square. For details, see goodfridaywalkforjustice.wordpress.com.

Get more community event listings here.