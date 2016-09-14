Take to the streets on Sunday (September 18) while the weather's still fine

× Expand Cheol Joon Baek Open Streets Toronto takes space on Bloor September 18.

The 35th annual Terry Fox Run takes place in cities across Canada on September 18, but it isn’t the only public run-walk happening that day. A number of events that highlight everything from animal welfare and active transportation, to red-head pride are taking over Toronto streets. We’ve highlighted five below.

Peace Fur Paws 5K Walk for the Animals

Animal welfare organization Peace Fur Paws hosts its second annual 5-kilometre charity walk from 10 am to noon, starting at the Pet Valu in Thornhill (7355 Bayview). Proceeds benefit Animals Asia and Rescue Angels to help end bear bile farming, improve cat and dog welfare and assist with cat rescue and rehoming in the GTA. Registration $25. See listing for details.

Canadian Ginger Walk

The Canadian Ginger Association, which represents the issues of people with red hair, hosts its second annual Canadian Ginger Walk. Formerly known as the Toronto Ginger Walk, it raises awareness about ginger-targeted bullying and celebrates red hair in all ethnicities. The walk begins at Trinity Bellwoods Park at 3 pm and is free and open to all. See listing for details.

Open Streets TO

The street will be closed to motor vehicle traffic on Sunday (September 18), so walk, run or bike on Bloor and across the Bloor Viaduct. This is the first year the event, hosted by Open Streets Toronto, crosses east of the Don River onto the Danforth. Along the way, find stations for active recreation, including yoga, jump ropes and hula-hooping. Free. 10 am to 2 pm on Bloor/Danforth from Dufferin to Hampton, and along Yonge from Bloor to Queen. See listing for details.

Terry Fox Run

Over a dozen Terry Fox Runs are taking place in Toronto on Sunday. Each event offers different routes and various distances ranging from 2 km to 10 km. The Canada-wide event celebrates the legacy of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, which took place in 1980 and drew attention to the importance of finding a cure for cancer. Today, the runs help fundraise for cancer research. Registration is required. See listing for details.

Adoption Funwalk

The Adoption Council of Ontario is a non-profit that represents all aspects of adoption and supports the adoption community. On September 18, join others in the annual Adoption FunWalk Fundraiser at Riverdale Park West (201 Winchester). This year’s carnival-themed event includes family fun, live entertainment, a barbeque and more. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in hero or villain costumes to participate in a costume contest. Registration is $30 to $50 with proceeds benefiting ACO. See listing for details.

Get more Toronto community events here.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas