The best events in Toronto this weekend: Sept 28-Oct 1

× Expand Samuel Engelking

Guillermo Del Toro: At Home With Monsters

At Home With Monsters lets ordinary civilians wander through a selection of the director’s massive collection of genre memorabilia, culled from a century of cinema and even further back into its literary inspirations. The AGO’s Jim Shedden has reconfigured this touring exhibition as a curated labyrinth, mixing the props and paintings with memorabilia from del Toro’s own work – with a special focus on Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth and Crimson Peak. It’s creepy, gorgeous and creepily gorgeous.

September 30 to January 7, 2018 at the Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas West). $16.50-$25. Ticketed times. ago.ca. See preview.

EDIT: Expo For Design, Innovation & Technology

Ten-day future-forward design fest takes over abandoned East Harbour warehouse.

To October 8. East Harbour (21 Don Roadway), $15-$50. editdx.org. See preview.

Creative Time Summit

New York curator Nato Thompson, who is participating in Nuit Blanche this year, brings his roving conference on art and politics touches down in Toronto.

September 29 & 30. Koerner Hall & AGO. $25-$300. creativetime.org.

American Made

Doug Liman directed the first Bourne Identity and the underrated Edge Of Tomorrow, so he could pull off this action comedy about a pilot (Tom Cruise) hired by the CIA who becomes a drug runner in the 1980s.

Opens in cinemas September 29.

Venus Fest

Weaves, Lido Pimienta, DIANA and more play fest for women, queer and trans artists.

September 30. Daniels Spectrum (585 Dundas East). 1-11 pm. $35-$50. venusfest.net. See preview.

Nuit Blanche

All-night art festival explores themes of resistance, social change and monuments.

September 30. Various venues. Sunset to sunrise. Free. nbto.com. See preview.

Amy Goodman

Investigative reporter and Democracy Now! host launches Jack Layton Journalism for Change Fellowship with Olivia Chow.

October 1. OISE (252 Bloor West). 6:30 pm. $20-$25. eventbrite.com.

Gray

It’s closing day for Theatre Inamorata’s female-driven re-imagining of The Picture Of Dorian Gray. 2 and 8 pm.

October 1. The Commons Space (587a College). $15-$25. gray.bpt.me.