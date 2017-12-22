The best events in Toronto this weekend: December 22-26

× Expand Skydiggers

The Horseshoe’s last 70th Anniversary shows

In a precarious year for venues, the 70th birthday series of this legendary music bar has been a worthwhile local cause célèbre. If you’ve missed it so far, there are still a few remaining chances to celebrate with some local roots and country legends. First, alt-country vets Skydiggers’ annual Christmas shows on Friday and Saturday (December 22 and 23) are sure to be more festive and guest-filled than usual. Catch long-standing Queen West heroes Lowest of the Low on December 27 and 28. It all ends with a countdown on New Year’s Eve with the Sadies, who’ve thrown a tavern-burner or two on that very stage on December 31.

Horseshoe Tavern, 370 Queen West. To December 31. Various prices and times. horseshoetavern.com

Downsizing

Alexander Payne’s comedy about a couple (Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig) who decide to shrink in size to save money opens.

Opens December 22. See review.

Magnificent 70mm

Classic films like Vertigo and The Thing screen in glorious 70mm at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

December 23-January 3. tiff.net.

Omar S

Detroit mainstay brings his soulful and raw house/techno sounds to Coda.

December 23. 10 pm. $15-$20. codatoronto.com.

The Nutcracker

The National Ballet’s production of the seasonal chestnut runs through December 30.

December 24-30. Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. $39-$195. 416-345-9595.

Christmas

No plans to cook? Several restaurants are offering special menus on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including Banu, the Drake Hotel and Windsor Arms. Check out a list here.

December 24-25.

What’s In The Box

Boxing Week music fest returns to the Drake Hotel with Harrison, Bambii, Cleopatrick, Dizzy and more. Open-mic jam Practice kicks things off on night one.

$5 at the door. thedrake.ca. December 26-30.