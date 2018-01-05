The best events in Toronto this weekend: January 5-7

× Expand RSVP ASAP to The Wedding Party, starring Tom Rooney and Moya O’Connell.

THE WEDDING PARTY

If you’re suffering from post-holiday blues, being a guest at Kristen Thomson’s Dora Award-nominated comedy will definitely cheer you up. The show – a farce about a wedding reception that goes way off the rails – helped launch Crow’s Theatre’s new space last year, and critical huzzahs and word of mouth soon made it a sold-out hit. Now it’s back with the same cast save one: replacing Thomson is the terrific Jane Spidell, who gets to play the show’s Hamilton-based mother-of-the-bride (a former circus performer), a waiter with an adorable haircut and also the most enthusiastic dog you’ll see on a stage this year. In previews, opens January 5 and runs to January 20. $20-$50.

January 5-20. Streetcar Crowsnest, 345 Carlaw. crowstheatre.com.

The Late Henry Moss

Sam Shepard passed away last year – a good reason to catch Unit 102’s production of his memory play about family and violence.

January 4-20. Assembly Theatre. 8 pm. Pwyc-$25. brownpapertickets.com/event/3175654.

Long Winter

Music/art fest returns to the Gladstone Hotel with rapper Matthew Progress, experimental band Luge, Will Munro exhibition and more.

January 5. Gladstone Hotel. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $10. picatic.com.

Victory Cafe grand opening

Beloved Mirvish Village institution and U of T hangout reopens in the Annex.

January 5. 440 Bloor West. 4 pm. victorycafe.ca.

The Bentway

Skate trail under the Gardiner Expressway opens with live music and DJs. From Fort York Visitor Centre (250 Fort York) to Bastion.

January 6. 11 am. Free. thebentway.ca.

David Bowie’s Birthday

The Royal Cinema celebrates the late music icon’s movie career with screenings of The Hunger and Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars.

January 7. 4:30 and 8 pm. $10. theroyal.to.

Jonno

Catch Alix Sobler’s excellent play inspired by the Jian Ghomeshi trial at Next Stage Theatre Festival. See preview.

To January 14. $10-$15, passes $48-$90. Factory Theatre. 416-966-1062.