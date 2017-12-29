The best events in Toronto this weekend: December 29-January 1

× Expand Jessy Lanza

NYE at Nathan Phillip's Square

Spending an extended period of time outdoors hardly seems appealing, given the blast of Arctic air Toronto is experiencing this week. But if one lineup could tempt us to bundle up and soldier through, it would be the city's official New Year's Eve party. This year's lineup is heavy on adventurous electronic sounds and kicks off with early sets by experimental producer OBUXUM and Anishnaabe dance artist Nimkii Osawamick. Nino Brown of Yes Yes Y'All and Hamilton club auteur Jessy Lanza hit the decks before duo Bonjay (Alanna Stuart and Ian Swai) take the stage. The pair made waves internationally with 2010's Broughtupsy EP and are releasing a debut album in the spring. NYE revellers can probably expect a taste of their new material.

December 31. 8 pm. Free. toronto.ca/newyearseve.

Teenanger, Prom Nite, Lee Paradise

Punk bands raise money money for Parkdale Food Drive.

December 29. The Baby G. 9 pm. $10 and one non-perishable food item. thebabyg.com.

Magnificent 70mm

Classic films like 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Dark Crystal and The Thing screen in glorious 70mm at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

To January 3. tiff.net.

What’s In The Box

Boxing Week music fest at the Drake Hotel wraps up with Bambii's Jerk party and Dizzy.

$5 at the door. thedrake.ca. December 29 & 30.

DJ Skate Nights

Local DJs spin house, funk, soul and pop at Harbourfront Centre from 8 to 11 pm.

December 30. harbourfrontcentre.com.

Dwayne Gretzky's New Year's Eve Infinity Ball

The cover-band supergroup upsizes its annual NYE ball. Check out a roundup of the best New Year's Eve parties here.

December 31. Enercare Centre. 9 pm. $75-$89. infinityballnye.com.

Zen New Year's Day Service

Buddhist service of contemplation at Zen Buddhist Temple.

January 1. 86 Vaughn. 11:30 am. zenbuddhisttemple.org.